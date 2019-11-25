Golf Channel Announces Holiday Programming to Cap 2019 Golf Season

As the golf season wraps up in exciting fashion over the next few weeks with the Hero World Challenge and Presidents Cup highlighting the month of December, Golf Channel has announced its holiday programming plans to close out 2019.

The network's slate of holiday programming will begin Tuesday (tomorrow) night, with the premiere of Extraordinary Firsts - The Inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur (8 p.m. ET). Narrated by NBC Sports' Emmy Award-winning reporter Michele Tafoya, the film will chronicle the historic first edition of the event having taken place at Augusta National Golf Club this past April.

Immediately following the film will be Feherty - Brilliantly Stupid Not So Special Year-End Special (9 p.m. ET), with the Emmy-nominated host being joined by Golf Channel colleagues Brandel Chamblee and Jaime Diaz to reflect on the sport's most memorable moments of 2019.

Other highlights of the network's themed holiday programming include:

· PGA TOUR Season Marathon: In what has become an annual custom, viewers will have an opportunity to revisit each PGA TOUR event contested in 2019 through one-hour highlight telecasts airing on Golf Channel in succession from Thursday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Dec. 29.

· World Long Drive: Being showcased twice on NBC over the next two weeks, World Long Drive will be highlighted through a season in review broadcast airing at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 30, and an encore broadcast of the 2019 WORLD LONG DRIVE CHAMPIONSHIP airing at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8.

· A Very Feherty Christmas: A collection of episodes from the Emmy-nominated Feherty series will air in the evening and early-morning hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

· Shell's Wonderful World of Golf: Airing throughout the day on Tuesday, Dec. 31 to close out 2019, Shell's Wonderful World of Golf will feature some of the game's most storied figures taking part in head-to-head matches from golf course locations (all available on GOLFNOW) from around the world.

· GOLFPASS: Viewers will have an opportunity to engage with GOLFPASS throughout the holiday season, which will be highlighted across Golf Channel programming through dedicated programming on Nov. 29 (Black Friday), Dec. 2 (Cyber Monday), Dec. 26-29 (early-morning hours), and on New Year's Day.

GOLF CHANNEL HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING AIRTIMES (ALL TIMES EST)

Tuesday, Nov. 26 Extraordinary Firsts - the Inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur 8-9 p.m. Feherty - Brilliantly Stupid Not So Special Year-End Special 9-10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30 2019 World Long Drive Season in Review (*NBC*) 5-6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8 2019 WORLD LONG DRIVE CHAMPIONSHIP - Encore (*NBC*) 4-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 24 A Very Feherty Christmas: Fred Couples (Part I) 8-9 p.m. A Very Feherty Christmas: Fred Couples (Part II) 9-10 p.m. A Very Feherty Christmas: Bryson DeChambeau 10-11 p.m. A Very Feherty Christmas: Tony Finau 11 p.m.-Midnight

Wednesday, Dec. 25 A Very Feherty Christmas: Carson Daly Midnight-1 a.m. A Very Feherty Christmas: Kevin Hart 1-2 a.m. A Very Feherty Christmas: Samuel L. Jackson 2-3 a.m. A Very Feherty Christmas: Jack Nicklaus 3-4 a.m. A Very Feherty Christmas: Justin Thomas 4-5 a.m. A Very Feherty Christmas: Xander Schauffele 5-6 a.m. A Very Feherty Christmas: Tom Watson 8-9 p.m. A Very Feherty Christmas: Brooks Koepka 9-10 p.m. A Very Feherty Christmas: Stephen Curry 10-11 p.m. A Very Feherty Christmas: Tommy Fleetwood 11 p.m.-Midnight

Thursday, Dec. 26 A Very Feherty Christmas: Paul Casey Midnight-1 a.m. A Very Feherty Christmas: John McEnroe 1-2 a.m. A Very Feherty Christmas: Charles Barkley 2-3 a.m. A Very Feherty Christmas: Bernhard Langer 3-4 a.m. A Very Feherty Christmas: Doc Rivers 4-5 a.m. A Very Feherty Christmas: Michael Strahan 5-6 a.m. 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions - Highlights Noon-1 p.m. 2019 Sony Open in Hawaii - Highlights 1-2 p.m. 2019 Desert Classic - Highlights 2-3 p.m. 2019 Farmers Insurance Open - Highlights 3-4 p.m. 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open - Highlights 4-5 p.m. 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Highlights 5-6 p.m. 2019 Genesis Open - Highlights 6-7 p.m. 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship - Highlights 7-8 p.m. 2019 Puerto Rico Open - Highlights 8-9 p.m. 2019 The Honda Classic - Highlights 9-10 p.m. 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational - Highlights 10-11 p.m. 2019 THE PLAYERS - Highlights 11 p.m.-Midnight

Friday, Dec. 27 2019 Valspar Championship - Highlights Noon-1 p.m. 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play - Highlights 1-2 p.m. 2019 Corales Puntacana Championship - Highlights 2-3 p.m. 2019 Valero Texas Open - Highlights 3-4 p.m. 2019 Masters - Highlights 4-5 p.m. 2019 RBC Heritage - Highlights 5-6 p.m. 2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Highlights 6-7 p.m. 2019 Wells Fargo Championship - Highlights 7-8 p.m. 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson - Highlights 8-9 p.m. 2019 PGA Championship - Highlights 9-10 p.m. 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge - Highlights 10-11 p.m. 2019 the Memorial Tournament - Highlights 11 p.m.-Midnight

Saturday, Dec. 28 2019 RBC Canadian Open - Highlights Noon-1 p.m. 2019 Travelers Championship - Highlights 1-2 p.m. 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic - Highlights 2-3 p.m. 2019 3M Open - Highlights 3-4 p.m. 2019 John Deere Classic - Highlights 4-5 p.m. The 148TH Open - Highlights 5-6 p.m. 2019 Barbasol Championship - Highlights 6-7 p.m. 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational - Highlights 7-8 p.m. 2019 Barracuda Championship - Highlights 8-9 p.m. 2019 Wyndham Championship - Highlights 9-10 p.m. 2019 The Northern Trust - Highlights 10-11 p.m. 2019 BMW Championship - Highlights 11 p.m.-Midnight

Sunday, Dec. 29 2019 TOUR Championship - Highlights Midnight-1 a.m. 2019 A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier - Highlights Noon-1 p.m. 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship - Highlights 1-2 p.m. 2019 Safeway Open - Highlights 2-3 p.m. 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open - Highlights 3-4 p.m. 2019 Houston Open - Highlights 4-5 p.m. 2019 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges - Highlights 5-6 p.m. 2019 ZOZO Championship - Highlights 6-7 p.m. 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions - Highlights 7-8 p.m. 2019 Bermuda Championship - Highlights 8-9 p.m. 2019 Mayakoba Golf Classic - Highlights 9-10 p.m. 2019 The RSM Classic - Highlights 10-11 p.m. 2019 Hero World Challenge - Highlights 11 p.m.-Midnight

Monday, Dec. 30 2019 Presidents Cup - Highlights Midnight-1 a.m. 2019 PGA TOUR Year in Review 1-2 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31 Shell's Wonderful World of Golf: Thomas/Rosburg 6-7 a.m. Shell's Wonderful World of Golf: Knudson/Balding 7-8 a.m. Shell's Wonderful World of Golf: Carr/Geiberger/Alliss 8-9 a.m. Shell's Wonderful World of Golf: Sikes/Geiberger 9-10 a.m. Shell's Wonderful World of Golf: Beard/Sanders/Palmer 10-11 a.m. Shell's Wonderful World of Golf: Littler/Brown 11 a.m.-Noon Shell's Wonderful World of Golf: Will/Marr Noon-1 p.m. Shell's Wonderful World of Golf: Ragan/Charles 1-2 p.m. Shell's Wonderful World of Golf: Casper/Brewer 2-3 p.m. Shell's Wonderful World of Golf: Sanders/Rodriguez 3-4 p.m. Shell's Wonderful World of Golf: Beard/Sanders/Palmer 4-5 p.m. Shell's Wonderful World of Golf: Azinger/Parnevik 5-6:30 p.m. Shell's Wonderful World of Golf: Price/Stewart 6:30-8 p.m. Shell's Wonderful World of Golf: Mickelson/Toms 8-10 p.m. Shell's Wonderful World of Golf: Couples/Watson 10-11:30 p.m.





