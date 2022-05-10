'Golden Girls' Pop-Up and Set Recreation Coming to RuPaul's DragCon LA This Weekend

As a thank you for being a squirrel friend, an immersive "Golden Girls" experience will be taking place at this year's DragCon!

For the first time ever, this activation will bring the iconic series to life for an exclusive three day window at RuPaul's DragCon, from Friday, May 13th - Sunday, May 15th. Fans can enjoy a recreation of the beloved Golden Girls kitchen, and a themed step-and-repeat for photo opportunities.

In addition to these once-in-a-lifetime photo opps, "RuPaul's Drag Race" royalty Pandora Boxx (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2, All Stars S6), Tempest DuJour (RuPaul's Drag Race S7), Mrs. Kasha Davis (RuPaul's Drag Race S7), and Kennedy Davenport (RuPaul's Drag Race S7, All Stars S3) will be serving proverbial cheesecake and mingling with fans as the cast of "The Golden Girls" on Sunday from 11am to 2pm PT.

With this experience, fans will be able to get lost in the Golden Girls universe and live their 80s-sitcom fantasy as a part of the infamous group of roommates: Rose, Blanche, Dorothy, and Sophia. All attendees of the convention will be able to experience this unique activation, and can catch up on all seven seasons of "The Golden Girls" ahead of the activation - streaming only on Hulu.

Presented by RuPaul and World of Wonder, RuPaul's DragCon LA is returning for its 10th ever in-person convention - bringing charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to the Los Angeles Convention Center for the fiercest year yet.

The three-day RuPaul's DragCon LA is the world's largest all-ages and family-friendly celebration of drag, featuring vendors, exhibitors, meet & greets, panel and Q&A sessions, plus appearances from drag stars including supermodel of the world RuPaul, and all your favorite dazzling queens from across the global award-winning "Drag Race" franchise. Tickets are on sale now at RuPaulsDragCon.com.

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 28 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE and DragCon.

WOW's pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing. Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events.

Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety's Reality TV Impact Report. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen's Global 100 list, and the OUT 100. Most recently, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies.