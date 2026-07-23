Gloria Estefan on Working with Meryl Streep, 47 Years of Marriage, and Music Today

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Gloria Estefan sat down with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW for a conversation that covered her experience working with Meryl Streep, the durability of her nearly five-decade marriage, and her thoughts on where music stands today. The wide-ranging discussion gave Estefan room to reflect on both her personal life and her professional world across several distinct topics.

Estefan addressed what it was like to collaborate with Meryl Streep, a pairing that drew attention given the stature of both figures in their respective fields. She also spoke candidly about her 47-year marriage, offering perspective on what sustains a long-term partnership in the entertainment industry, where such longevity is rare. The conversation then turned to the current music landscape, with Estefan sharing her views on how the industry has shifted and what she makes of the music being made today.

The segment gave Estefan space to speak across three distinct subjects without the conversation feeling rushed, moving from a Hollywood collaboration to personal milestones to broader industry observations. Her remarks on music today in particular placed her in the role of a veteran artist assessing a changed landscape from a position of long experience.

THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW has featured a range of high-profile studio conversations in recent tapings, including appearances by Simon Cowell, who discussed what it takes to succeed in the entertainment industry, covered previously by BroadwayWorld in Simon Cowell on What It Takes to Make It on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW.

More on The Jennifer Hudson Show Recent Articles Teyana Taylor and Regina Hall Show Off Their Friendship on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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