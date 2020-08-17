VIDEO: Gloria Estefan Performs 'Rhythm is Gonna Get You' on GMA

The music superstar released new album, BRAZIL305, last week.

There's no better way to wake up on a Monday than grooving to some Gloria Estefan. The Grammy Award-winning artist was featured on the GOOD MORNING AMERICA Summer Concert Series today.

Watch the performance below!

The music superstar has led such a fantastic career that her life was chronicled in the 2015 Broadway hit ON YOUR FEET!, but she's not done yet. Estefan just released a new Spanish language album, BRAZIL305.

However, she went retro this morning with 1987 hit 'The Rhythm is Gonna Get You'. A pandemic can't stop Estefan's beats. She seemed to be in a separate section of the studio, while her band wore masks to keep the music moving.

BRAZIL305 features 18 tracks including new versions of 'Rhythm is Gonna Get You,' 'Samba,' and 'Get On Your Feet' backed by a Brazilian band. Other titles include 'Hoy,' 'Ayer,' and 'Hasta Sempre.' BRAZIL305 premiered last Thursday and is available to buy and stream now.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

