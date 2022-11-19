Global Virtual Film Festival YALE IN HOLLYWOOD FEST Announces Full Line Up

Yale in Hollywood will present its third global virtual film festival, Yale in Hollywood Fest, from December 1 to 3, 2022, with a three-day line up of feature and short films and an esteemed alumnae jury consisting of actress Robinne Lee, Obbie winning playwright David Henry Hwang, last year's festival winner actor/writer Jeff Locker and actress/current Yale student Sophia Mitri Schloss.

This year's festival line up opens with a program of double feature spotlighting Lucy Wilkin's amusing and empowering musical short narrative feature "Barely Recognizable" and Andrew Abrahams and Herb Ferrette's historically illuminating short documentary feature "American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton."

Campbell Dalglish and Dr. Henrietta Mann's compelling documentary feature "Savage Land" examines a police shooting of a native American teenager revealing a 150-year-old historical trauma.

Two programs of "Comedic and Dramatic Short Films" and "Documentary and Musical Short Films" spotlight a diverse selection of short films across global topics and film genres.

The closing feature is Chris Burke's insightful and powerful documentary feature "No Ordinary Campaign" that chronicles THE JOURNEY of Brian Wallach, 37, diagnosed with ALS, fighting to change the law and save his own life and others with ALS.

"I am so thrilled to be coming back to YIH Fest for another year. For me, finding out that our student filmmakers were pushing the envelope of expectation for the film studies major and creating feature films was a major highlight. I am even more delighted that we have so many more current student films in our lineup this season. They are the future of film, and I'm so glad Yale in Hollywood Fest can be a small part of their origin stories," said YIH Fest programmer Melissa Dawn Johnson.

All programs are available to stream from Nov 30 to Dec 3 for an all festival pass of $12 USD which may be pre-ordered or purchased on YIHfest.com. All streaming revenues will go directly into a cash pot where all competitive prize winners from the festival will share.

Every day from Dec 1 to 3, there will be FREE live streaming Q&A sessions with filmmakers including the closing feature Q&A and awards presentation on Sat Dec 3 at 3 pm Pacific Time and 6 pm Eastern Time.

Yale in Hollywood Fest showcases features and short films that include at least one Yale student, alumnus or current staff in the starring, producing, writing or directing chair. All events, including screenings and live streams, will be available directly from Yale in Hollywood Fest's official website: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210497®id=171&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.yihfest.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Photo captions: YIH Fest Opening Double Feature Barely Recognizable (left) and AMERICAN JUSTICE on Trial: People v. Newton (right)