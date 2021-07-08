Gilbert Gottfried to Take Part in Ripple Effect Artists' Fundraiser

Ripple Effect Artists - a premier NY arts & philanthropy organization - is hosting a FUNDRAISER raising awareness for MENTAL HEALTH & WELLNESS featuring GILBERT GOTTFRIED ON Saturday, July 17 @ 7:30 P.M.

Ripple Effect Artists, a major player in promoting Social Justice through the arts, is currently raising awareness for Mental Health & Wellness through film and theatre, and supporting BIPOC student filmmakers. This nonprofit arts organization uses theatre, film, TV/video, and radio to inspire audiences to make a difference. Learn more at: https://rippleeffectartists.com/about/

This event - in the historic Bijou Theatre at 275 Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport CT - will feature another legend - Gilbert Gottfried. Maysoon Zayid will open. Connecticut funnyman Johnny Rizzo is also part of the festivities.

Gilbert Gottfried rose to notoriety in 1980 when he joined the ensemble of the legendary NBC late night comedy show, Saturday Night Live. Gottfried also became known for his WILD and improvised improvised promos for the newly formed channel, MTV. This led to several television appearances on Late Night with David Letterman.

Notable film roles include business manager Sidney Bernstein in the hit sequel Beverly Hills Cop II, for which the New York Daily News said, "Gilbert Gottfried steals the picture with a single scene." Aside from his glowing reputation in comedy clubs, Gottfried continued to gain a reputation as the KING of quirky roles in both movies and television, including Problem Child, Problem Child II, Look Who's Talking II and The Adventures of Ford Fairlane. He was also the host of the very popular late night movie series USA Up All Night.

But it was after his stellar performance as the wise cracking parrot, IAGO, in the Disney classic Aladdin, that Gottfried became one of the most recognizable voiceover talents, lending his voice to several commercials, cartoons and movies, including the frustrated duck in the AFLAC Insurance commercials. Gottfried also is THE VOICE of DIGIT in the long running PBS Series, Cyberchase. His signature voice can also be heard on the Comedy Central series The Annoying Orange, THE VOICE of the horse on Family Guy, Mr. Mxyzptlk in Lego Batman 3 - Beyond Gotham video game, and Abraham Lincoln in A Million Ways to Die In the West.

Gottfried has made numerous memorable appearances on COMEDY CENTRAL ROASTS and the Comedy Central series, THE BURN with Jeff Ross. Gottfried's Fifty Shades of Grey reading (College Humor) received over 5 million views on YouTube.

He has been a guest on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Late Show with Seth Meyers, @Midnight with Chris Hardwick and numerous appearances on The Howard Stern Show. He also has had a recurring role on Law and Order SVU as TARU tech Leo Gerber. Gottfried appeared in the hit comedy documentary, The Aristocrats, with Entertainment Weekly saying that "out of the 101 comedians who appear on screen, no one is funnier - or more disgusting - than Gilbert Gottfried."

Gilbert Gottfried Dirty Jokes was released on both DVD and CD, featuring 50 non-stop minutes of Gottfried telling the funniest and filthiest jokes ever. Rubber Balls and Liquor is Gilbert Gottfried's hilarious book- part memoir, part twisted social commentary, and part scratches on the bathroom wall.

MAYSOON ZAYID is an actress, comedian, writer, and disability advocate. She is a graduate of and a Guest Comedian in Residence at Arizona State University. Maysoon is the co-founder/co-executive producer of the New York Arab American Comedy Festival and The Muslim Funny Fest. She was a full-time On Air Contributor to Countdown with Keith Olbermann and a columnist for The Daily Beast. She has most recently appeared on Oprah Winfrey Networks In Deep Shift, 60 Minutes, and ABC News. Maysoon had the most viewed TED Talk of 2014 and was named 1 of 100 Women of 2015 by BBC. As a professional comedian, Maysoon has performed in top New York clubs and has toured extensively at home and abroad.

JOHNNY RIZZO's elastic faces, flopping limbs, and googly eyes leave them in stitches before he opens his mouth. Part old school (think Red Skelton, Jerry Lewis, Danny Kaye) intertwined with his own unique observations on everyday life, Johnny Rizzo has been cracking up audiences around the country for over 30 years. Born and raised in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Johnny cut his comedy teeth in some of the most hallowed clubs in New York City, including Catch a Rising Star, Caroline's, Dangerfield's and The Comic Strip. Before long, Johnny was opening all over the country for superstars including Jay Leno, Richard Belzer, Dennis Miller, Tommy Chong, Joan Rivers, "Weird" Al Yankovic, Ray Charles, Little Anthony and the Imperials, The Mamas and the Papas, Pat Cooper and Henny Youngman.

