Garden State Film Festival Moves Virtual Amid Coronavirus Concerns

In light of the global COVID-19 crisis, and the announcement from the Governor of the State of New Jersey further restricting public gatherings, GSFF 2020 will be presented virtually through parallel and dynamic digital streaming. Physical festival events such as industry activities, workshops, and panels have been canceled. Films will now be showcased online out of concern for the health and safety of our attendees.



The 2020 Garden State Film Festival, which brings over 25,000 attendees annually, was set to take place over 5 days in Asbury Park, from 25 - 29 March 2020. Although, GSFF is an international festival that screens locally within venues found in the city of Asbury Park, NJ, and the surrounding area the GSFF 2020 digital experience provides a new reach, global in scale, to a legion of film fans who can now view the festival on their computer, tablets, or mobile devices and from the comfort of their own homes.



GSFF will be honoring official GSFF 2020 screening tickets in 2021.*This does not include the black-tie awards dinner.



Celebrating its 18th anniversary, the artistic philosophy of the Garden State Film Festival is rooted in the celebration of the independent film genre and underscores this spirit through dramatic screenings and unparalleled film collaborations attracting a diverse audience. Each year the Garden State Film Festival presents world premieres, high-profile films, industry panels, and celebrity guests. The 2020 edition, now launching via live stream, will deliver a five-day online program stocked with over 240 films, for accredited ticket buyers to view virtually within the wake of coronavirus considerations.





