Game Audio Network Guild Announces 18th Annual G.A.N.G. Award Nominees

The Game Audio Network Guild today announced its 18th annual G.A.N.G. Awards nominees with 20 categories in music, sound design, dialogue, mix, and VR. The nominees were selected by G.A.N.G. Advisory Board members and Committees, and winners will be announced at the G.A.N.G. Awards on March 19th at 7:30 p.m. at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The annual event will once again coincide with the Game Developers Conference (GDC).

Said G.A.N.G. President Brian Schmidt, "2019 was another stellar year for game audio. The work of the composers, sound designers, dialogue specialists, engineers, technologists, and others continues to push the boundaries of the unique art form that is audio for games and interactive entertainment."

Audio of The Year

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Death Stranding - Kojima Productions

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) - Infinity Ward

Mortal Kombat 11 - NetherRealm Studios

Borderlands 3 - Gearbox Software

Music of the Year

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Erica - Flavourworks

Fantastic Creatures - Blue Callisto

Undersea - Magic Leap Studios

Borderlands 3 - Gearbox Software

Rend - Frostkeep Studios

Sound Design of the Year

Death Stranding - Kojima Productions

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Borderlands 3 - Gearbox Software

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) - Infinity Ward

Mortal Kombat 11 - NetherRealm Studios

Best Cinematic Cutscene Audio

World of Warcraft: Battle For Azeroth Patch 8.25 - Blizzard Entertainment

Death Stranding - Kojima Productions

Concrete Genie - Pixelopus

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order - Reason Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - Bungie

Gears 5 - The Coalition

Best Dialogue

Death Stranding - Kojima Productions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) - Infinity Ward

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Gears 5 - The Coalition

Control - Remedy Entertainment

Best Dialogue for an Indie Game

Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey - Salix Games

Deliver Us The Moon - KeokeN Interactive

Golem - Highwire Games LLC

Best Original Instrumental

Erica - Flavourworks

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Bee Simulator - Varsav Game Studios

Mortal Kombat 11 - NetherRealm Studios

Control - Remedy

Best Music for an Indie Game

Sky: Children of the Light - thatgamecompany

Bee Simulator - Varsav Game Studios

Astrologaster - Nyamyam

Outer Wilds - Mobius Digital

Slay the Spire - MegaCrit

Best Sound Design for an Indie Game

Golem - Highwire Games

Knights & Bikes - Foam Sword

Deliver Us The Moon - KeokeN Interactive

Astroneer - System Era Softworks

Hunt: Showdown - Crytek

Best Sound Design in a Casual/Social Game

Hearthstone: Saviors of Uldum - Blizzard Entertainment

Kine - Chump Squad

Call of Duty: Mobile - TiMi Studios/ Activision

Honor of Kings 2.0 - TiMi Studios

Grindstone - Capybara Games

Sky: Children of the Light- thatgamecompany

Best Music in a Casual Game

Sky: Children of the Light - thatgamecompany

Astrologaster - Nyamyam

Bee Simulator - Varsav Game Studios

Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows - Blizzard Entertainment

Honor of Kings 2.0 - TiMi Studios

Best Interactive Score

Erica - Flavourworks

Outer Wilds - Mobius Digital

Concrete Genie - Pixelopus

Death Stranding - Kojima Productions

Borderlands 3 - Gearbox Software

Best Original Choral Composition

Astrologaster - Nyamyam

Rend - Frostkeep Studios

Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Gathering Storm - Firaxis Games

Elsinore - Golden Glitch Studios

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order - "Cordova's Theme" - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Best Original Song

"BB's Theme" from Death Stranding - Kojima Productions

"Saudade" from Resident Evil 2 - Capcom

"Fair as a Rose" from Elsinore - Golden Glitch Studios

"Days Gone Quiet" from Days Gone - SIE Bend Studio

"Constellation" from Sky: Children of the Light - thatgamecompany

"Giants" from League of Legends - Riot Games

Best Original Soundtrack Album

Erica - Flavourworks

Bee Simulator - Varsav Game Studios

Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Gathering Storm - Firaxis Games

Control - Remedy Entertainment

Death Stranding - Kojima Productions

Elsinore - Golden Glitch Studios

Sole - Gossamer Games



Best Game Audio Publication, Presentation, or Broadcast

100 Unusual, Novel, Surprising Ways to be a Better Sound Designer in Video Games - Rob Bridgett

Thoughts on Game Audio History - Kenneth C M Young

Lydia Andrew: The audio of assassination - John Broomhall/Resolution Magazine

Guide: How to Survive a Game Audio Layoff - Insights from Damian Kastbauer - Jennifer Walden and Asbjoern Andersen

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Infinity Ward

Best Audio Mix

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) - Infinity Ward

Borderlands 3 - Gearbox Software

Death Stranding - Kojima Productions

Apex Legends - Respawn Entertainment

Concrete Genie - Pixelopus

Control - Remedy Entertainment

Best Game Music Cover/ Remix

Borderlands 3 - Gearbox, Finishing Move Inc

Mario Kart 64 - John Stacy

Chrono Trigger - John Robert Matz: Producer

Suikoden II KDET - Arranged and Conducted by Kentaro Sato

Donkey Kong Country - Ross Casey

Lifetime Achievement, G.A.N.G./MAGFEST People's Choice Award, and Best VR Audio awards will be announced during the G.A.N.G. Awards.

2020 G.A.N.G. Awards

Moscone West, 2nd Floor

Red Carpet Photos at 6:30 PM; Awards Show begins at 7:30 PM. After party immediately following.

Game Audio Network Guild (G.A.N.G.) is a non-profit organization founded in 2002 by game industry veterans and is the leading organization for those involved in-game audio including, music, sound design, dialogue, and game development. Their mission is to support members through networking, education, advocacy, and recognition. Most importantly, G.A.N.G. is a community where people can learn, share and grow.





