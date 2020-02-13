Game Audio Network Guild Announces 18th Annual G.A.N.G. Award Nominees
The Game Audio Network Guild today announced its 18th annual G.A.N.G. Awards nominees with 20 categories in music, sound design, dialogue, mix, and VR. The nominees were selected by G.A.N.G. Advisory Board members and Committees, and winners will be announced at the G.A.N.G. Awards on March 19th at 7:30 p.m. at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The annual event will once again coincide with the Game Developers Conference (GDC).
Said G.A.N.G. President Brian Schmidt, "2019 was another stellar year for game audio. The work of the composers, sound designers, dialogue specialists, engineers, technologists, and others continues to push the boundaries of the unique art form that is audio for games and interactive entertainment."
Audio of The Year
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Death Stranding - Kojima Productions
- Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) - Infinity Ward
- Mortal Kombat 11 - NetherRealm Studios
- Borderlands 3 - Gearbox Software
Music of the Year
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Erica - Flavourworks
- Fantastic Creatures - Blue Callisto
- Undersea - Magic Leap Studios
- Borderlands 3 - Gearbox Software
- Rend - Frostkeep Studios
Sound Design of the Year
- Death Stranding - Kojima Productions
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Borderlands 3 - Gearbox Software
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) - Infinity Ward
- Mortal Kombat 11 - NetherRealm Studios
Best Cinematic Cutscene Audio
- World of Warcraft: Battle For Azeroth Patch 8.25 - Blizzard Entertainment
- Death Stranding - Kojima Productions
- Concrete Genie - Pixelopus
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order - Reason Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - Bungie
- Gears 5 - The Coalition
Best Dialogue
- Death Stranding - Kojima Productions
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) - Infinity Ward
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Gears 5 - The Coalition
- Control - Remedy Entertainment
Best Dialogue for an Indie Game
- Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey - Salix Games
- Deliver Us The Moon - KeokeN Interactive
- Golem - Highwire Games LLC
Best Original Instrumental
- Erica - Flavourworks
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Bee Simulator - Varsav Game Studios
- Mortal Kombat 11 - NetherRealm Studios
- Control - Remedy
Best Music for an Indie Game
- Sky: Children of the Light - thatgamecompany
- Bee Simulator - Varsav Game Studios
- Astrologaster - Nyamyam
- Outer Wilds - Mobius Digital
- Slay the Spire - MegaCrit
Best Sound Design for an Indie Game
- Golem - Highwire Games
- Knights & Bikes - Foam Sword
- Deliver Us The Moon - KeokeN Interactive
- Astroneer - System Era Softworks
- Hunt: Showdown - Crytek
Best Sound Design in a Casual/Social Game
- Hearthstone: Saviors of Uldum - Blizzard Entertainment
- Kine - Chump Squad
- Call of Duty: Mobile - TiMi Studios/ Activision
- Honor of Kings 2.0 - TiMi Studios
- Grindstone - Capybara Games
- Sky: Children of the Light- thatgamecompany
Best Music in a Casual Game
- Sky: Children of the Light - thatgamecompany
- Astrologaster - Nyamyam
- Bee Simulator - Varsav Game Studios
- Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows - Blizzard Entertainment
- Honor of Kings 2.0 - TiMi Studios
Best Interactive Score
- Erica - Flavourworks
- Outer Wilds - Mobius Digital
- Concrete Genie - Pixelopus
- Death Stranding - Kojima Productions
- Borderlands 3 - Gearbox Software
Best Original Choral Composition
- Astrologaster - Nyamyam
- Rend - Frostkeep Studios
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Gathering Storm - Firaxis Games
- Elsinore - Golden Glitch Studios
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order - "Cordova's Theme" - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Best Original Song
- "BB's Theme" from Death Stranding - Kojima Productions
- "Saudade" from Resident Evil 2 - Capcom
- "Fair as a Rose" from Elsinore - Golden Glitch Studios
- "Days Gone Quiet" from Days Gone - SIE Bend Studio
- "Constellation" from Sky: Children of the Light - thatgamecompany
- "Giants" from League of Legends - Riot Games
Best Original Soundtrack Album
- Erica - Flavourworks
- Bee Simulator - Varsav Game Studios
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Gathering Storm - Firaxis Games
- Control - Remedy Entertainment
- Death Stranding - Kojima Productions
- Elsinore - Golden Glitch Studios
- Sole - Gossamer Games
Best Game Audio Publication, Presentation, or Broadcast
- 100 Unusual, Novel, Surprising Ways to be a Better Sound Designer in Video Games - Rob Bridgett
- Thoughts on Game Audio History - Kenneth C M Young
- Lydia Andrew: The audio of assassination - John Broomhall/Resolution Magazine
- Guide: How to Survive a Game Audio Layoff - Insights from Damian Kastbauer - Jennifer Walden and Asbjoern Andersen
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Infinity Ward
Best Audio Mix
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) - Infinity Ward
- Borderlands 3 - Gearbox Software
- Death Stranding - Kojima Productions
- Apex Legends - Respawn Entertainment
- Concrete Genie - Pixelopus
- Control - Remedy Entertainment
Best Game Music Cover/ Remix
- Borderlands 3 - Gearbox, Finishing Move Inc
- Mario Kart 64 - John Stacy
- Chrono Trigger - John Robert Matz: Producer
- Suikoden II KDET - Arranged and Conducted by Kentaro Sato
- Donkey Kong Country - Ross Casey
Lifetime Achievement, G.A.N.G./MAGFEST People's Choice Award, and Best VR Audio awards will be announced during the G.A.N.G. Awards.
2020 G.A.N.G. Awards
Moscone West, 2nd Floor
Red Carpet Photos at 6:30 PM; Awards Show begins at 7:30 PM. After party immediately following.
Game Audio Network Guild (G.A.N.G.) is a non-profit organization founded in 2002 by game industry veterans and is the leading organization for those involved in-game audio including, music, sound design, dialogue, and game development. Their mission is to support members through networking, education, advocacy, and recognition. Most importantly, G.A.N.G. is a community where people can learn, share and grow.