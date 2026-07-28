GYPSY 83: THE DIRECTOR'S CUT to Return to Theaters in 4K

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GYPSY 83, the cult film directed by TODD STEPHENS, is set to return to theaters in a newly restored 4K director's cut. The re-release brings the film back to the big screen with an updated presentation of the original story.

The film will release in New York on 8/14 at Quad Cinema, and in Los Angeles on 8/21 at Nuart Theatre, with expansion to follow.

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