GYPSY 83: THE DIRECTOR'S CUT to Return to Theaters in 4K
The restored version marks a new theatrical presentation of the cult favorite film.
By: Joshua Wright
GYPSY 83, the cult film directed by TODD STEPHENS, is set to return to theaters in a newly restored 4K director's cut. The re-release brings the film back to the big screen with an updated presentation of the original story.
The film will release in New York on 8/14 at Quad Cinema, and in Los Angeles on 8/21 at Nuart Theatre, with expansion to follow.