GORILLAZ: REJECT FALSE ICONS Documentary Film Tickets On Sale Now

Gorillaz' brand new feature documentary film titled GORILLAZ: REJECT FALSE ICONS, directed by Denholm Hewlett, will premiere in cinemas for one night only on December 16th, shown in 27 countries and 600+ cinemas around the world, get your tickets now at rejectfalseicons.com.

Released in partnership with Gorillaz Productions, Eleven, Trafalgar Releasing and Warner Music Entertainment, GORILLAZ: REJECT FALSE ICONS documents life in the studio with Gorillaz co-founders Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett; producers The Twilite Tone of N*E*R*D / P, Remi Kabaka and James Ford; as well as stellar roll call of featured artists including Vince Staples, Jean-Michel Jarre, De La Soul, DRAM, Pusha T, Peven Everett, Little Simz, Jamie Principle, Yasiin Bey, Bootie Brown, Cheick Tidiane Seck, Graham Coxon, Pauline Black, Zebra Katz, Danny Brown, Ben Mendelson, Kelela, Jehnny Beth, Hypnotic Brass, Junior Dan, Shaun Ryder, Mavis Staples, Sidiki Diabete and Noel Gallagher.

In his debut feature, director Denholm Hewlett followed the band's every move for three years, covering the making of two critically acclaimed albums, 'Humanz' and 'The Now Now', as well as the band's most ambitious world tour to date encompassing dates across Europe, North America, South America and Mexico, bookended by its own Demon Dayz Festivals in the UK and US. The result is the first ever all-access immersive journey into the world of Gorillaz and its extended family - featuring never-seen footage, where the virtual meets the real - to capture the wondrous chaos of life under the watchful eye of Murdoc Niccals (bass), Noodle (guitar), Russel Hobbs (drums) and 2D (vocals).

GORILLAZ: REJECT FALSE ICONS will premiere in cinemas around the world on December 16th 2019, find the most up-to-date information regarding participating theatres at rejectfalseicons.com.

www.gorillaz.com





Related Articles View More TV Stories