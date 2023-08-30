GOOD MORNING AMERICA Is America's No. 1 Morning Newscast in Total Viewers

Aug. 30, 2023

GOOD MORNING AMERICA Is America's No. 1 Morning Newscast in Total Viewers

“Good Morning America” ranked as the No. 1 morning newscast in Total Viewers (2.973 million) during the week of Aug. 21, 2023, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. “GMA” beat NBC’s “Today” (2.672 million) by 301,000 Total Viewers, widening its lead versus the year-ago week by 1% (vs. 299,000).

“GMA” saw gains on the previous week in Adults 25-54 (+4% – 631,000 vs. 606,000) and Adults 18-49 (+10% – 406,000 vs. 368,000).

“GMA” was up year to year in Total Viewers (+1% – 2.973 million vs. 2.950 million).

“GMA” narrowed its margins from the previous week with “Today” in Adults 25-54 (-15% – 33,000 vs. 39,000) and Adults 18-49 (-6% – 79,000 vs. 84,000).

Season to date, “GMA” (3.162 million) is ranking as the No. 1 morning newscast in Total Viewers for the 11th consecutive year. “GMA” is leading “Today” (2.823 million) by 339,000, increasing its lead from the same point last season (+44% vs. 235,000) to its largest in 8 years ― since the 2014-2015 season.

In addition, “GMA” is slashing its season margin with “Today” in Adults 25-54 versus the same point last season (-67% – 11,000 vs. 33,000) to its closest performance in 8 years ― since the 2014-2015 season.

During the week, “GMA” (2.973 million, 631,000 and 406,000, respectively) defeated “CBS Mornings” (2.259 million, 454,000 and 290,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+714,000), Adults 25-54 (+177,000) and Adults 18-49 (+116,000).

Emmy® Award-winning “GMA,” featuring the anchor team of Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, airs live Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC. Simone Swink is the executive producer.

Photo: ABC News/“Good Morning America”*



