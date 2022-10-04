Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GOOD MORNING AMERICA Is #1 Morning Newscast in Total Viewers and Adults 25–54 for Second Week Straight of New Season

“GMA” outdelivered “Today” (2.898 million) by 437,000.

Oct. 04, 2022  

"Good Morning America" stood as America's No. 1 morning newscast in Total Viewers (3.335 million) and Adults 25-54 (749,000) for the week of Sept. 26, 2022, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. Leading in the key adult demos for the second week in a row, "GMA" won the first two weeks of the season for the first time in 8 years - since the 2014-2015 season.

"GMA" outdelivered "Today" (2.898 million) by 437,000, increasing its lead from the previous week by 30% (vs. 336,000) to its largest in 6 weeks - since w/o 8/15/22. In addition, "GMA" more than tripled its lead on the same week last year (+214%; vs. 139,000).

"GMA" improved in Total Viewers both week to week (+7% - 3.335 million vs. 3.121 million) and year to year (+1% - 3.335 million vs. 3.300 million), drawing its largest overall audience in 4 months - since w/o 5/30/22. In addition, "GMA" was the only morning newscast to grow its Total Viewer count year to year.

Two weeks into the new season, "GMA" (3.242 million) is ranking as the No. 1 morning newscast in Total Viewers for the 11th consecutive year. "GMA" is leading NBC's "Today" (2.854 million) by 388,000, more than tripling its lead from the same point last season (+266%; vs. 106,000) to its largest in 7 years - since the 2015-2016 season.

In addition, "GMA" (750,000) in ranking No. 1 in Adults 25-54, beating "Today" (749,000) in the key Adult news demo for the first time in 8 years - since the 2014-2015 season.

During the week, "GMA" (3.335 million, 749,000 and 511,000, respectively) defeated "CBS Mornings" (2.445 million, 552,000 and 361,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+890,000), Adults 25-54 (+197,000) and Adults 18-49 (+150,000).

Emmy® Award-winning "GMA," featuring the anchor team of Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, airs live Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC. Simone Swink is the executive producer.

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 9/26/22), Previous Week (w/o 9/19/22) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 9/27/21). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19 - 10/2/22), Season 2021-2023 (9/20 - 10/3/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.

