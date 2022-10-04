GOOD MORNING AMERICA Is #1 Morning Newscast in Total Viewers and Adults 25–54 for Second Week Straight of New Season

"Good Morning America" stood as America's No. 1 morning newscast in Total Viewers (3.335 million) and Adults 25-54 (749,000) for the week of Sept. 26, 2022, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. Leading in the key adult demos for the second week in a row, "GMA" won the first two weeks of the season for the first time in 8 years - since the 2014-2015 season.

"GMA" outdelivered "Today" (2.898 million) by 437,000, increasing its lead from the previous week by 30% (vs. 336,000) to its largest in 6 weeks - since w/o 8/15/22. In addition, "GMA" more than tripled its lead on the same week last year (+214%; vs. 139,000).

"GMA" improved in Total Viewers both week to week (+7% - 3.335 million vs. 3.121 million) and year to year (+1% - 3.335 million vs. 3.300 million), drawing its largest overall audience in 4 months - since w/o 5/30/22. In addition, "GMA" was the only morning newscast to grow its Total Viewer count year to year.

Two weeks into the new season, "GMA" (3.242 million) is ranking as the No. 1 morning newscast in Total Viewers for the 11th consecutive year. "GMA" is leading NBC's "Today" (2.854 million) by 388,000, more than tripling its lead from the same point last season (+266%; vs. 106,000) to its largest in 7 years - since the 2015-2016 season.

In addition, "GMA" (750,000) in ranking No. 1 in Adults 25-54, beating "Today" (749,000) in the key Adult news demo for the first time in 8 years - since the 2014-2015 season.

During the week, "GMA" (3.335 million, 749,000 and 511,000, respectively) defeated "CBS Mornings" (2.445 million, 552,000 and 361,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+890,000), Adults 25-54 (+197,000) and Adults 18-49 (+150,000).

Emmy® Award-winning "GMA," featuring the anchor team of Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, airs live Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC. Simone Swink is the executive producer.

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 9/26/22), Previous Week (w/o 9/19/22) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 9/27/21). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19 - 10/2/22), Season 2021-2023 (9/20 - 10/3/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.