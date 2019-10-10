GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER Returns to Discovery

Deep in the Alaska wilderness, the Dakota boys are back and RISKING IT ALL to unearth millions in gold. But after mining together for 10 years, the father and son team of Fred and Dustin Hurt are splitting up and working on separate claims to double their chances of striking it rich. The race is on as they uncover more gold than any other season before. From the producers of GOLD RUSH, Discovery's #1-rated show, GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER returns for its third season on Friday, November 8 at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery.

Dakota Fred, 75-years-old, and his son Dustin have spent the past several years mining the raging WHITE WATER of McKinley Creek, diving in the freezing glacier-fed plunge pools, chasing piles of bedrock gold directly underneath pounding waterfalls.

Last season, the Dakota Boys reached their limit and completely mined out their McKinley Creek dive site. This led the pair to head further up and prospect new mining sites on Cahoon Creek, 2,000 feet high up the remote Chilkat Mountains in southeast Alaska.

Now for the first time, father and son are separating and running their own crews as they move higher up the mountain - chasing the mother lode and a massive pay day. But the higher up they go, the more dangerous it gets. As they head deeper into the hostile Alaskan wilderness, they'll risk their lives battling hungry bears, falling rocks and boulders, and raging currents, searching for a monster payday.

With such a remote location, the teams have to "sling in" all their gear and equipment using a helicopter. Once the final drop is made, the Dakota Boys are on their own - forcing them to engineer radical new methods to lift 1,000-pound boulders, lower their dredges down vertical cliffs and fix catastrophic equipment failures in the middle of nowhere. They're putting it all on the line in the pursuit of giant nuggets and a life-changing jackpot of gold.

The pressure is on. But can the Dakota Boys and their team of miners tame the wilderness, strike gold and make it out unscathed?

In addition to watching the series on Discovery, viewers can check out new episodes each week on DiscoveryGO.

GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER is produced for Discovery Channel by Raw Television, where Dimitri Doganis, James Bates and Tim Dalby are Executive Producers, Richard Cracknell and Ben Allen are Series Producers and Adam Hayes is Production Executive. For Discovery Channel, Carter Figueroa is executive producer and Greg Wolf is coordinating producer.





