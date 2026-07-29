GMA Previews FURIOUS, Hulu's New Thriller About a Rogue Agent Hunting a Killer

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ABC News correspondent Danny New previewed FURIOUS on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, walking viewers through the premise of Hulu's new crime thriller. The series follows a federal agent who goes rogue while hunting a serial con artist and murderer, a pursuit that pushes the character past the usual boundaries of the job.

FURIOUS stars Emmy Rossum as the FBI agent at the center of the story, with Lola Petticrew also starring. Rossum has previously discussed the role on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, describing how her character's pursuit of justice becomes increasingly blurred with vengeance as the series unfolds. Series creator Elizabeth Meriwether has also appeared on the program alongside the cast to introduce the show's central dynamic between THE AGENT and the killer she is chasing.

New's segment framed the series as a twisted entry into the crime thriller genre now streaming on Hulu, focusing on the moral unraveling of an agent whose methods grow more extreme as the case against the killer intensifies.

The GMA preview arrives as Hulu continues its rollout of FURIOUS across platforms, including a recent clip highlighting a reunion between two of the show's characters. Rossum has spoken at length about her character's journey in a separate appearance on the program.

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