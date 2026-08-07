GIRLS LIKE GIRLS to Stream Exclusively on Peacock
The Focus Features film stars Maya da Costa, Myra Molloy, Levon Hawke and Zach Braff.
Peacock is set to exclusively stream GIRLS LIKE GIRLS, the feature directorial debut of musician and author Hayley Kiyoko, beginning in August. The film, from Focus Features, stars Maya da Costa, Myra Molloy, Levon Hawke and Zach Braff and has earned Certified Fresh and Verified Hot designations on Rotten Tomatoes.
GIRLS LIKE GIRLS streams beginning August 14 exclusively on Peacock.
Film Description
Based on writer/director Hayley Kiyoko's hit single and best-selling novel of the same name and featuring all-new music from Kiyoko, GIRLS LIKE GIRLS is a heartfelt coming-of-age story set over the course of one sun-drenched summer, where new-girl-in-town Coley falls in love for the first time while learning to accept herself along the way.
About The Film
Cast: Maya da Costa, Myra Molloy, Levon Hawke, Zach Braff
Directed by: Hayley Kiyoko
Screenplay by: Hayley Kiyoko and Stefanie Scott
Story by: Hayley Kiyoko and Chloe Okuno
Produced by: Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, Michael Philip, Jason Moring, Richard Alan Reid, Katie McNicol, Dee Best
Run Time: 95 minutes
Based on Kiyoko's hit single and best-selling novel of the same name, GIRLS LIKE GIRLS follows new-girl-in-town Coley as she falls in love for the first time over the course of one summer. Kiyoko wrote the screenplay with Stefanie Scott, from a story she developed with Chloe Okuno, and the film features all-new music from Kiyoko. Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, Michael Philip, Jason Moring, Richard Alan Reid, Katie McNicol and Dee Best serve as producers on the 95-minute film.