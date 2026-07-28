GHOULS GONE WILD Collection to Arrive on Limited Edition Blu-ray

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Eureka Entertainment is set to release GHOULS GONE WILD, a collection of three supernatural horror films from Hong Kong and Taiwan, as a limited-edition two-disc Blu-ray under its Eureka Classics label. The set brings SCARED STIFF, THE HAUNTED COP SHOP and MAGIC OF SPELL to UK Blu-ray for the first time, presented from new 2K restorations. Limited to 2,000 copies, the release will include an O-card slipcase and a collector's booklet. The films star CHOW YUN-FAT, ANITA MUI, ERIC TSANG, JACKY CHEUNG, WU MA and RICKY HUI, and were directed by LAU KAR-WING, JEFFREY LAU and CHUNG-HSING CHAO.

Presented from new 2K restorations, all three films make their UK Blu-ray debuts as part of the Eureka Classics range on 19 October 2026. Strictly limited to 2,000 copies, this Limited Edition is presented in an O-card slipcase and includes an exclusive collector's booklet.

Following the breakout success of pioneering genre films Encounter of the Spooky Kind, The Dead and the Deadly and Mr Vampire, horror movies became a mainstay of film production in Hong Kong and Taiwan throughout the 1980s. Collected here are three of the standout titles from that horror boom, starring the likes of Chow Yun-fat (The Seventh Curse), Wu Ma (A Chinese Ghost Story) and Ricky Hui (Mr Vampire): Scared Stiff, THE HAUNTED Cop Shop and Magic of Spell.

Lau Kar-wing (Crouching Tiger, Fatty Dragon) directs Scared Stiff, in which a young everyman develops the ability to enter other people's dreams following an accident – and then finds himself using his gift to bring a sadistic murderer to justice. Co-written by Wong Kar-wai (Ashes of Time) and indebted in equal measure to Mr Vampire and Fright Night, THE HAUNTED Cop Shop sees cops and crooks alike forced to confront vengeful beings from beyond the grave in a police station built on a site of violence. Finally, in a supernatural wuxia fantasy on par with The Miracle Fighters and Shaolin Drunkard, Magic of Spell follows a KUNG FU master who must defeat the infernal demon responsible for his mother's death.

Ranging in tone from laugh-out-loud comedy to straight-faced terror (sometimes in the same film) and featuring a litany of ruthless killers, restless spirits, vengeful jiangshi and infernal devils, Scared Stiff, THE HAUNTED Cop Shop and Magic of Spell encapsulate the incredible range of Chinese-language horror filmmaking in the 1980s. Eureka Classics is presenting all three films for the first time on Blu-ray in the UK.

DETAILS

Label: Eureka Entertainment

GHOULS GONE WILD (Eureka Classics) Limited Edition Two-Disc Blu-ray

SCARED STIFF | THE HAUNTED COP SHOP | MAGIC OF SPELL

CHOW YUN-FAT | ANITA MUI | ERIC TSANG | JACKY CHEUNG | WU MA | RICKY HUI

Directors LAU KAR-WING, JEFFREY LAU and CHUNG-HSING CHAO

1987-1988 | 93, 95, 84 minutes (+ additional 97 min ver. of Scared Stiff) | HONG KONG / TAIWAN

Language CANTONESE | 1.85:1 OAR | HORROR / MARTIAL ARTS / COMEDY | Region B | Cert. TBC | 19 OCTOBER 2026

Blu-ray Cat. No. EKA70644 | Blu-ray Barcode 5060000706444 | Blu-ray RRP £39.99

LIMITED EDITION BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES*

Limited Edition of 2,000 copies | Limited edition O-card slipcase featuring new artwork by Darren Wheeling | 1080p HD presentations on Blu-ray from new 2K restorations | Two presentations of Scared Stiff, the original Hong Kong theatrical cut and uncut extended version | Original Cantonese mono audio tracks | Optional English subtitles, newly translated for this release | New audio commentary on Scared Stiff by East Asian cinema expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival) | New audio commentaries on THE HAUNTED Cop Shop and Magic of Spell by genre cinema expert Arne Venema and filmmaker Domting | Restless Spirits – new interview on the history of horror cinema in Hong Kong and Taiwan with film writer, curator and East Asian film expert Fraser Elliott | Limited edition collector's booklet featuring an essay on the borrowing and remixing of world genre traditions in Scared Stiff, THE HAUNTED Cop Shop and Magic of Spell by Iain Robert Smith, author of The Hollywood Meme: Transnational Adaptations in World Cinema | * All extras subject to change

KEY SELLING POINTS

Three wildly entertaining supernatural cult classics in one collection | All three films presented from new 2K restorations | A celebration of the anything-goes spirit of 1980s Asian genre cinema | Featuring an extraordinary line-up of Hong Kong cinema legends Chow Yun-fat (The Seventh Curse), Anita Mui (The Heroic Trio), Eric Tsang (Infernal Affairs, My Lucky Stars), Jacky Cheung (Bullet in the Head), Wu Ma (A Chinese Ghost Story) and Ricky Hui (Mr Vampire) | THE HAUNTED Cop Shop was co-written by future filmmaking icon Wong Kar-wai | The physical effects, make-up, wirework, magical transformations and deliberately theatrical supernatural imagery will appeal strongly to fans of pre-digital genre cinema | A natural companion to Encounter of the Spooky Kind, The Dead and the Deadly and Mr Vampire | Rarely seen films ripe for rediscovery by UK audiences. Established Hong Kong cinema fans can revisit overlooked cult favourites in restored presentations, while newer viewers can encounter three eccentric genre films that sit outside the usual canon | Perfectly positioned for Halloween promotions featuring ghosts, vampires, spells and supernatural mayhem | Released as part of the Eureka Classics range, in a Limited Edition Two-Disc Blu-ray Box Set (2,000 copies) featuring an O-card slipcase and collector's booklet.

The three films, produced during the height of the 1980s Hong Kong and Taiwan horror boom, follow earlier genre titles such as Encounter of the Spooky Kind, The Dead and the Deadly and Mr Vampire, which helped establish supernatural horror as a mainstay of regional film production during that era.

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