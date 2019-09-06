GAME OF THRONES Live Concert Experience Kicks Off Tonight in Toronto

The critically acclaimed GAME OF THRONES Live Concert Experience will kick off tonight at Budweiser Stage in Toronto, ON. The 17-city tour will bring the world of Westeros to notable outdoor amphitheaters across NORTH AMERICA this fall, making stops in numerous cities such as Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and New York City before concluding on October 5th at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA. Fans will have the opportunity to relive the greatest musical pieces and footage from all eight seasons of one of the biggest shows in television history through this immersive outdoor concert experience. For tickets and a complete list of dates, please visit HERE.

Ramin himself will make appearances at a handful of tour stops, including a special concert set for Monday, September 30th at Santa Fe Opera in Santa Fe, NM to benefit the Stagecoach Foundation, a nonprofit supported by GAME OF THRONES author George R.R. Martin to help create career pathways for New Mexicans in the film and television industry. Both Martin himself and Ramin will host the event and hold a VIP meet & greet experience with fans prior to the show, and the evening will feature Ramin leading an orchestra and choir through fan-favorite musical arrangements from the entirety of the iconic series.

Having first conceptualized the tour several years ago, Ramin has reworked and redeveloped the musical and visual elements of the concert to create a brand new live experience that encompasses fan-favorite pieces from the entirety of Game of Thrones. The tour will include new musical arrangements from the series' 8th and final season such as the "The Night King" theme, Ramin's epic 9-minute composition that went viral immediately after debuting on the show. Within days, the track garnered millions of streams across the internet, reached the top 4 most downloaded songs on iTunes and the top 18 most watched videos on YouTube. "The Night King", along with the rest of his musical work on the final season's third episode "The Long Night", recently earned him a 2019 Emmy® award nomination in the category "Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)".

Ramin has won one Emmy Award® and been nominated for seven Emmy® Awards and two GRAMMY® Awards to-date. Versatility has defined his career, from celebrated television scores for Game of Thrones, Westworld, Jack Ryan, and PRISON BREAK to feature films such as A Wrinkle in Time, Mountain Between Us, Slender Man, The Great Wall, Pacific Rim, Iron Man and Clash of the Titans. Upcoming projects for Ramin include Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan on Amazon, season three of Westworld, and Gears of War 5 among others.

GAME OF THRONES® LIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE 2019 NORTH AMERICAN DATES

September 6, 2019 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

September 8, 2019 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 10, 2019 Boston, MA Xfinity Center

September 12, 2019 Philadelphia, PA The Mann

September 14, 2019 New York, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

September 15, 2019 Washington, DC Jiffy Lube Live

September 20, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

September 21, 2019 West Palm Beach, FLCoral Sky Amphitheatre

September 22, 2019 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 24, 2019 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 26, 2019 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 27, 2019 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September 30, 2019 Santa Fe, NM Santa Fe Opera*

October 1, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

October 3, 2019 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 4, 2019 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre*

October 5, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl*

* with Ramin Djawadi





