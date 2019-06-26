GAME OF THRONES Complete Collection to Arrive in Premium Blu-ray Set

Rally the realm on December 3rd as HBO is releasing all eight epic seasons of one of the most talked about programs in TV history with Game of Thrones®: The Complete Collection, an ultra-premium, limited-edition Blu-ray™ set. This must-have collectible exclusively features Game of Thrones: Reunion Special, a two-part reunion show with cast members from the final season including Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner and more, as well as previously departed fan-favorites like Sean Bean, Jason Momoa, Mark Addy and others. Hosted by Emmy®-award winning host Conan O'Brien, the reunion was shot in front of a live audience in Belfast and includes segments of footage from both the show and behind-the-scenes, highlighting a variety of topics that are sure to captivate fans.



Additional bonus content includes all-new deleted and extended scenes, animated histories and lore pieces, fascinating behind-the-scene featurettes, audio commentaries and the documentary featured on DVD in two parts, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, by filmmaker Jeanie Finlay.



Game of Thrones®: The Complete Collection is packaged in a visually stunning wooden shadow box case, featuring beautiful, multi-layered panel designs by Robert Ball (the artist behind the "Beautiful Death" series) that summarize the GAME OF THRONES story. Each season is represented by a different layer, showcasing iconic characters and memorable moments from the show, all clambering toward the Iron Throne. The set also contains a "Hand of the King" pin clasp, which holds all nine custom plated disc sleeves.

Based on the best-selling novel series by George R.R. Martin, Game of Thrones holds the record as the most awarded series in television history, earning a total of 132 Emmy® nominations and 47 wins to date. The megahit drama also stands as HBO's most-viewed program ever, with the final season averaging a record-setting 44 million viewers in the U.S.



The ensemble cast includes Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) and Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont).



HBO will also release Game of Thrones: Season 8 in a stunning 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray™ Steelbook, and the single season DVD/Blu-ray™. Additionally, Game of Thrones: The Complete Series will also be available on DVD/Blu-ray™ without the collectible packaging. These sets are loaded with extra content and will also be available to own on December 3rd.



Game of Thrones®: The Complete Collection and Game of Thrones: The Complete Series on Blu-rayTM Bonus Features Include:

Game of Thrones: Reunion Special: A reunion show shot live in Belfast with the cast, both past and present, hosted by Conan O'Brien and available exclusively on these complete series collections. The reunion special is assembled in segments focused on Houses Lannister, Stark, & Targaryen and concludes with the key players all onstage for their final reflections on the years they shared in Westeros and Essos.

Bonus content and retail exclusive videos from previously released individual season box sets, totaling more than 15 hours of extra materials for fans to explore when they've finished watching the series.

Complete Series and Season 8 formats also exclusively feature:

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch: A documentary featured on DVD in two parts by filmmaker Jeanie Finlay chronicling the making of the final season.

When Winter Falls: Exclusive 30-minute featurette with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with major stars and behind-the-scenes players, breaking down ALL THAT went into the colossal filming of the "Battle of Winterfell" in Season 8, Episode 3.

Duty is the Death of Love: A compelling look at how the team behind Game of Thrones and its major stars, including Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke, brought the show to its conclusion in the series finale, "The Iron Throne."

Audio Commentaries: 10 Audio Commentaries with cast and crew, including the show's creators, Benioff and Weiss, on the final season.

Deleted and Extended Scenes: 5 never-before-seen deleted or extended scenes from season 8.

Histories and Lore: New animated pieces giving the history and background of notable season 8 locations and storylines.





