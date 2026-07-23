GAME DAY MURDERS, Executive Produced by Shaquille O'Neal, to Premiere on ID

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GAME DAY MURDERS, a six-episode true crime series executive produced by NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, is set to premiere Monday, July 27 at 10/9c on ID. The opening episode, titled A Killer Recruit, revisits the 2003 disappearance and murder of Baylor University basketball player Patrick Dennehy, with teammate Ellis Kidd, Jr. sharing his firsthand account of the investigation that exposed one of college basketball's most significant scandals. Veteran sports broadcaster Lindsay Czarniak guides the series, which examines murder cases connected to the world of sports and their impact on athletes, families, and communities. The series is also available to stream on Max.

Episode Schedule

Ice Cold Conspiracy — Premieres Monday, August 3 at 10/9c on ID

When St. Louis Blues player Mike Danton is arrested immediately following the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it sends shockwaves through the hockey world. Could an NHL player be involved in a MURDER FOR HIRE plot?

Million Dollar Motive — Premieres Monday, August 10 at 10/9c on ID

When former NBA Memphis Grizzly player Lorenzen Wright is found murdered, whispers of unpaid debts and cartel connections lead many to question how well they knew their hometown hero. But a mother's fight for justice reveals a truth more shocking than the rumors.

Last Chance High — Premieres Monday, August 17 at 10/9c on ID

In the competitive landscape of DALLAS High School basketball, a rising star, Troy Causey, is murdered under suspicious circumstances. Homicide detectives unearth hard evidence of a shocking conspiracy that ripples throughout the school district.

A Future Cut Short — Premieres Monday, August 24 at 10/9c on ID

When Cincinnati Reds player Dernell Stenson goes missing during the Arizona Fall League, teammates demand answers. An investigation turns up a shocking murder, and the possibility of a killer hunting professional baseball players.

Blindsided by Tragedy — Premieres Monday, August 31 at 10/9c on ID

Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor is killed during a home invasion, leading many to wonder if it was a crazed fan, a targeted hit, or an inside job. But after media speculation runs wild, an anonymous tip reveals the shocking truth.

The season will run through August 31, with subsequent episodes covering cases involving NHL, NBA, NFL, and MLB figures, including the deaths of Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor and Cincinnati Reds player Dernell Stenson, among others.

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