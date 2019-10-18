French Institute Alliance Francaise Presents CHARLOTTE FOREVER

This fall, the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) honors the career of the actress Charlotte Gainsbourg with a CinéSalon series devoted to her work on screen. Running from November 5 to December 17, Charlotte Forever presents eight films starring Gainsbourg, spanning four decades and multiple languages. The series also coincides with the presentation of FIAF's Trophée des Arts award to Gainsbourg at its annual gala held at the Plaza hotel on November 4. Tickets for the series are now available at fiaf.org.

Known for her bold choices and unfailingly independent spirit, Gainsbourg has become a muse for directors from Lars von Trier to Yvan Attal. The daughter of two European stars-Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg-the younger Gainsbourg was recognized as a supreme talent by her early teens. She won the César Award for Most Promising Actress at 14 years old for her performance in L'effrontée, which will be screened at FIAF on November 26, and has been a consistently brilliant presence in cinema on both sides of the Atlantic since.

In collaboration with French Cinema Week, FIAF will also present two US premieres on November 12 for the festival's opening night program: Gainsbourg's most recent film My Dog Stupid directed by and co-starring Attal, and What If New York Were Called Angoulême, a film documenting a lesser known aspect of New York history, by Marie-France Brière. The screenings will be followed by Q&As with Gainsbourg and Brière, respectively.

Additional highlights of Charlotte Forever include her star turns in Golden Door, a darling of the 2006 Venice Film Festival, as well as 2010's The Tree and 2017's Promise at Dawn, which earned Gainsbourg her fourth and fifth César Award nominations for Best Actress. Her indelible performances in Franco Zeffirelli's Jane Eyre as the title character, Michel Gondry's The Science of Sleep, and von Trier's Melancholia round out the series.

"Over the course of her career, Charlotte Gainsbourg has crafted a mesmerizing screen presence with raw and emotional intensity. Whether she stars in Lars Von Trier's disturbing Melancholia, Julie Bertuccelli's introspective The Tree, or Yvan Attal's comic My Dog Stupid, Gainsbourg always find ways to move us with her quiet and deep performances, often punctuated with rambunctious and refreshing moments," said FIAF Film Curator Delphine Selles-Alvarez, who organized the series.





Related Articles View More TV Stories