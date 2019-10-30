Freeform Developing DANTE'S INFERNO Series

Freeform's upcoming television adaptation of "Dante's Inferno" will be one of the first under the network's new head of originals, Lauren Corrao.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the show follows Grace Dante, who thought her life sucked. Between parenting her drug-addict mother and her troubled brother, the twenty-something hero has had to give up all her dreams. Then one day everything changes and her dreams start magically coming true - school, career, love ... but the godfather of all this good fortune is the devil himself. And to outwit him, Grace will have to journey through Dante's Inferno, a contemporary reimagining of the 14th-century poem set against the demonic underworld of present-day Los Angeles.

Danielle Claman Gelber will executive produce the script written by Ethan Reiff, Cyrus Voris, Nina Fiore and John Herrera.

In April, Corrao replaced Karey Burke as head of originals at FreeForm and is also working on a handful of other early development projects, including "Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" with Ilene Chaiken and Jennifer Beals.

This news was originally reported by the Hollywood Reporter and can be read here.





