Frank Gifford NFL Anthology Series in the Works

Variety reports that Game1 is producing a series adaptation of Frank Gifford's memoir "The Glory Game: How the 1958 NFL Championship Changed Football Forever."

Gifford was a New York Giants Hall of Famer and "Monday Night Football" broadcaster. His memoir was published in 2008.

The series will be called "Glory Game," and it dramatizes the history of the modern NFL. Its first season will feature Gifford's time with the Giants and his time in New York City, while ensuing seasons will feature teams from other pivotal eras, each highlighting the most dramatic people and stories in pro football history.

"To paraphrase the great John Madden, the modern NFL began with the 1958 NFL Championship, and there was no one better to tell the story of that game and the league's subsequent development than my father," said Cody Gifford, Frank Gifford's son. "Whether on the field or in the broadcast booth, for nearly half a century his own story unfolded concurrently with the league's exponential growth. I'm thrilled to partner with Greg, Basil and the entire game1 team to bring this timeless history to life. I think we all envision the show as the definitive, long-overdue saga of America's defining game."

