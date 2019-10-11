Francesca Capetta And The Caravan Of Angles to Perform LIVE On ABC

Actress and singer Francesca Capetta will be performing with The Caravan of Angels Foundation on Monday Oct 14th LIVE on ABC. The performance will be the Grand Finale of the 75th Annual Columbus Day Parade that will be held in New York City, on 5th Avenue. The Parade celebrates Italian-American heritage, culture and achievements and expects over one million live spectators. Ms. Capetta's performance will also be broadcast internationally.

Grand Marshal Massimo Ferragmo, Chairman of Ferragamo USA, will lead the Parade, acknowledging how much Italians and Italian-Americans have contributed to the worlds of style and fashion.

To join Ms. Capetta on stage: Kira Leiva, Annette Berning, Renee Gagner, Jeanine Marie Bruen, Luka Fric, Elliot Lane, Gianmarco Colucci an Josh Greenblatt.

Choreography by Adriana Panuzzo

Music Director: Steve Silverstein

Miss Capetta will also perform the Italian National Anthem at The Columbus Citizens Foundation Gala on Saturday October 12th at the New York Hilton Hotel Midtown.

More information about The Caravan of Angels Foundation:

The Caravan of Angels Foundation is a 501(c)3 non profit organization that brings theater to those that can't go to the theater, with Broadway singers performing in hospitals, nursing homes and senior centers, for children and elderly people, in New York City and Italy.

For more information: www.thecaravanofangels.org

(In the photo: Francesca Capetta. Photo Credits: J Victor Ribeiro)





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You