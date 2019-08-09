Fox Orders U.S. Remake of FLIRTY DANCING Reality Show

After ordering a pilot in January, FOX will picked up "Flirty Dancing," a U.S. remake of "La La Land"-influenced British reality show Flirty Dancing.

The adaptation of the Channel 4 series "Flirty Dancing," blends two genres -dating and dancing.

In the original, two complete strangers are taught one half of a dance routine and then go on a blind date where they dance. Once they finish the dance, each partner walks away not yet having spoken a word to the other with the hope that they have done enough to warrant a second date.

"Fox has added a twist to the original format, with one of the participants, 'the picker,' getting to dance with two partners before choosing which one she/he would want to get to know. 'The pick' then has to decide if they too liked 'the picker,' Deadline explains.

Objective Media Group's Deborah Sargeant and Jilly Pearce will executive produce alongside Tamsin Dodgson. No host for the American adaptation has been announced.

More information can be found on Deadline.





