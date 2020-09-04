Food Network Weekly Schedule Highlights

Food Network celebrates Halloween with plenty of tricks and treats this week including special Road to Halloween Wars 2020 on Sunday, September 13th at 8pm

Food Network celebrates Halloween with plenty of tricks and treats this week including special Road to HALLOWEEN WARS 2020 on Sunday, September 13th at 8pm, followed by some of the most thrilling and chilling Halloween-themed creations the world has ever seen in a new season of HALLOWEEN WARS at 9pm. Then, Alyson Hannigan hosts new series Outrageous Pumpkins beginning at 10pm, where a traditional Halloween pastime is taken to the next level as seven expert pumpkin carvers display their creativity and pumpkin prowess as they sculpt gravity-defying scenes. It's a premiere-packed week and fans can also catch new episodes of All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, Chopped, Chopped Sweets, DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES and Guy's Grocery Games. In daytime, don't miss new episodes of Delicious Miss Brown, The Kitchen: Family Style and The Pioneer Woman: Home Sweet Home. Throughout the week, on the award-winning Food Network Kitchen app, fans can join some of their favorite chefs for LIVE classes and conversation including Maneet Chauhan, Michael Symon, Jet Tila and more.From exciting new episodes to spooky premieres, Food Network's weekly schedule is the destination for entertainment and recipe inspiration.

Food Network weekly highlights include:

On Labor Day, Monday, September 7th, spend the day celebrating with favorite chefs and shows with delicious recipe ideas perfect for the holiday. At 8am, start the day with three episodes of recipes and rhythm in Trisha's Southern Kitchen. Then at 10am join the co-hosts of THE KITCHEN for a three-hour block of Labor Day and BBQ themed episodes including "Family Style: Can You Grill It?" and "Labor Day BBQ." A Chopped marathon begins at 1pm, with back-to-back episodes of heated cook-offs, leading into a five-episode stack of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Then at 9pm, on this delicious episode of All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate, Food Network all-stars share their sweetest restaurant finds to tickle your sweet tooth. Martha Stewart gets lemon meringue in Manhattan, Jet Tila finds the perfect shake in Nashville, Duff Goldman takes the cake in Las Vegas and a whole lot more. Plus, Sunny Anderson, Anne Burrell and Valerie Bertinelli all share incredible dessert recipes, including a perfect sticky toffee pudding. Then at 10pm in a new Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, Amy is ready to show off her chef skills by taking the lead and attempting to cook her favorite meal -- a classic steakhouse dinner featuring Seared Skirt Steak and Creamed Spinach. They finish off the meal with Amy's perfect childhood dessert, Baked Cinnamon and Sugar Bites. Chris and Amy then take the show outside and fire up the grill for a BBQ lunch featuring a refreshing Watermelon Vodka Punch, Lobster Rolls, Grilled Pork Chops and Grilled Artichokes with Lemon Butter.

On Tuesday, September 8th, join Kardea Brown DOWN SOUTH for four delicious episodes of DELICIOUS MISS BROWN including episodes such as "Carolina Comfort," "Miss Brown's Little Helpers" and more starting at 8am, followed by three episodes of Food Paradise. Then at 1pm, a Chopped marathon is heating up THE KITCHEN with ticking clocks and mystery ingredients, leading into a new episode at 9pm, where the competing chefs attack an appetizer basket that includes a classic Italian sauce and a simple sandwich. A popcorn product not available at movie theaters plays a starring role in round two. Then things turn sweet in a new episode of CHOPPED SWEETS at 10pm, four chefs stretch their imaginations as they craft towering architectural desserts. They face awfully challenging duck offal in the round one basket and play with chocolate, strawberry and peanut flavors in round two. On the Food Network Kitchen app, be sure to check out LIVE classes from Carla Hall at 4pm ET and Vivian Chan at 6pm ET.

On Wednesday, September 9th kick off the day with Molly Yeh in her cozy kitchen at 8am with four episodes of Girl Meets Farm, and then head over to Ree Drummond's ranch for a six-episode block of THE PIONEER WOMAN featuring "Lighter 16-Minute Meals," "Herbalicious," "Meatless Marvels" and more. Afterwards, let the games begin with Guy Fieri ina Guy's Grocery Games marathonbeginning at 1pm including an all-new episode at 9pm where Guy invites four chefs to compete against the clock and shop for seafood dinner ingredients in a teeny-tiny basket. Then, they play a Flavortown version of musical chairs to land a must-use ingredient for a spicy takeout dish. At 10pm, don't miss Behind the Games: Guy's Grocery Games special episode where Guy Fieri and his son Hunter take a trip down GGG memory lane and rewatch the DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES Tournament from their ranch in Northern California.

On Thursday, September 10th at 10am kick off the day with intense face-offs in three episodes of Chopped and then at 1pm travel the food world in a BIZARRE FOODS AMERICA marathon visiting cities across the country, leading into a marathon of epic battles in BEAT BOBBY FLAY beginning at 4pm. At 7pm, get ready for a high-pressure cookoff marathon of Chopped. On the Food Network Kitchen app, fans can cook live with Maneet Chauhan at 4pm ET, Michael Symon at 6pm ET, and Jet Tila at 8pm ET.

On Friday, September 11th at 8am, KIDS BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP back to back episodes will start the morning off sweet, and then it's a tasty travel adventure in three episodes of FOOD PARADISE starting at 10am.Next, take a road trip to Flavortown with Guy Fieri for an afternoon marathon of DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES beginning at 1pm, including a new Takeout episodeat 9pm where Guy and his son Hunter cook up some Triple-D style takeout with four chefs over video chat. There's authentic Mexican from Phoenix, kolaches from Salt Lake City, Baltimore pit beef and pork belly all the way from Maui.

On Saturday, September 12th at 10am, join Ree Drummond in a new episode of The Pioneer Woman: Home Sweet Home, where Ree is making quick family meals at home on the ranch. There's Pork Marsala with Mushrooms and a gorgeous Grilled Shrimp Panzanella. Plus, Ree makes Spinach Artichoke Calzones and shortcut Creamy Tortellini Soup, a real 10-minute wonder. At 11am, The Kitchen: Family Style shares their favorite recipes that are fast and flavorful! Katie Lee begins with a quick, easy way to make a classic with her Grilled Chicken Parmesan, and Alex Guarnaschelli shares a simple Pork, Tofu and Vegetable Stir Fry that the whole family will love. Jeff Mauro shows shortcuts for his delicious Original Chicago Cheese Steak with Taylor Street Cheese Sauce. Plus, Geoffrey Zakarian makes his Cod with Brown Butter Lemon Sauce, Sunny Anderson gives the secret to her Easy Mussels and Shrimp Paella Pouches, and the hosts reveal their favorite time-saving hacks. At 12pm, in a new episode of Delicious Miss Brown, Kardea Brown invites a friend over to sit by the creek, share a great meal and watch the world go by. Her menu includes a Seafood Salad Roll with Charleston Shrimp and Blue Crab, Homemade Seasoned Chips and Creekside Custard Cups. Then, head to Flavortown at 1pm for five episodes of Guy's Grocery Games, followed by back to back episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Then, fans can get into the Halloween spirit with a HALLOWEEN WARS marathon beginning at 7pm.

On Sunday, September 13th, spend the morning with Ree Drummond in a four-episode stack of THE PIONEER WOMAN starting at 9am, featuring episodes "Make It Easy" and "Quick and Easy: Game Food". A marathon of All- Star Best Thing I Ever Ate begins at 3pm leading into a night of jaw-dropping creations and Halloween-themed premieres. At 8pm, Road to HALLOWEEN WARS 2020 follows THE JOURNEY of 18 of the best pumpkin carvers and cake and sugar artists looking to join this year's battle of the best. Travel coast to coast to find out who has what it takes to be chosen to compete. Then at 9pm, it is the season premiere of HALLOWEEN WARS featuring six teams consisting of an expert pumpkin carver, a cake artist and a sugar master creating spookily delicious displays of Halloween haunts taking a monster road trip. Host Jonathan Bennett is joined by judges Shinmin Li and Todd Tucker and guest judge, actor Jeremy Ray Taylor (IT). At 10pm, host Alyson Hannigan welcomes seven expert pumpkin carvers to all-new series Outrageous Pumpkins! Taking the action outside to the pumpkin patch, the first challenge is to master the classic Halloween jack-o'-lantern and feature a dynamic use of light. In the Quick Carve round, the competitors must depict the struggle between good and evil. For the Big Carve round, each competitor is given one of the seven DEADLY SINS to inspire their truly horrifying creation. Elimination is on the line as judges Terri Hardin and Ray Villafane decide which carvers advance in the competition. On the Food Network Kitchen app, join Dan Langan as he cooks LIVE at 4pm ET.

Online, viewers can visit FoodNetwork.com for full schedule details, and across Food Network's digital platforms check out the ultimate Halloween destination to watch exclusive clips, browse photo galleries and meet the judges and teams from #HalloweenWars, #HalloweenBakingChampionship and #OutrageousPumpkins. And don't miss entertaining Halloween tips and expert advice from favorite stars - guaranteed to make the holiday go creep in the night! On the award-winning Food Network Kitchen app, fans can access live classes for whipping up delicious dishes at home.

*All times ET/PT unless otherwise noted.

