Food Network Releases Weekly Schedule Highlights

Food Network's weekly schedule is packed with new episodes every day of the week, including AMY SCHUMER LEARNS TO COOK on Monday, August 24th at 10pm, Restaurant Impossible: Back in Business on Thursday, August 27th at 9pm, and Chopped: BEAT BOBBY FLAY on Sunday, August 30th at 9pm where four Chopped champs compete for the final spot to take on Bobby Flay. Fans can also catch premieres of All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate, Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped, Chopped Sweets, DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES and Guy's Grocery Games. In daytime, don't miss self- shot shows with favorite on-air personalities from home, including new episodes of The Kitchen: Family Style, The Pioneer Woman: Home SWEET HOME and Symon's Dinners Cooking Out. Throughout the week, on the award-winning Food Network Kitchen app, fans can join some of their favorite chefs for LIVE classes and conversation including Scott Conant, Carla Hall, Marcus Samuelsson, Jet Tila and more. From delicious marathons to exciting new episodes, Food Network's weekly schedule is the perfect destination for entertainment and recipe inspiration.

Food Network comfort food TV weekly highlights include:

On Monday, August 24th, start the week off with music and meals beginning at 8am with Trisha Yearwood in three episodes of Trisha's Southern Kitchen. Then at 10am join the co-hosts of THE KITCHEN for a three-hour block of summer-themed episodes including "Summer Dinner of Your Dreams," "Smokin' Hot Flavors," and "Summer Comfort Food." A Chopped marathon begins at 1pm, with back-to-back episodes of intense cook-offs and mystery ingredients, leading into a five-episode stack of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Then at 9pm, on this delicious episode of All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate, the Food Network all-stars get low, slow and out of control as they talk about the very best barbecue America has to offer. Wolfgang Puck eats a smoky sandwich in Los Angeles, and Duff Goldman gets barbecue surf and turf in Maryland. Carla Hall loves smoked wagyu in Washington D.C., while Buddy Valastro eats everything smoked in Atlanta. Plus, grill master Bobby Flay shares his can't-miss brisket recipe, Alton Brown smokes some St. Louis-style ribs, and Valerie Bertinelli shows how to get barbecue flavor without the grill. Then at 10pm in a new Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, Amy and Chris pack a picnic lunch to take advantage of the summer weather. Amy starts things off with a Margarita "to go," while Chris makes Pesto Pasta Salad, a Chicken Cutlet BLT and Brownies for dessert. The pair then make a refreshing Watermelon and Celery Root Salad, with Chris swearing that celery root is the new fennel. Chris and Amy then celebrate the humble soup and salad combo. While the pair sip Sazerac cocktails, Chris shows Amy how to make a Kale and Anchovy Salad, along with a satisfying Celery Root and Yogurt Soup, with Amy making a very unique and original salad that is heavy on the bacon and cheese. On the Food Network Kitchen app, fans can cook live with Vivian Chan at 6pm ET.

On Tuesday, August 25th, visit Kardea Brown DOWN SOUTH for four delicious episodes of DELICIOUS MISS BROWN starting at 8am, followed by three episodes of Food Paradise. Then at 1pm, a Chopped marathon is filled with tension-filled battles, leading into a new episode at 9pm, where creativity is crucial for the competing chefs trying to impress the judges, starting with deviled ham spread in the first basket. Sweet booza ice cream in the second basket is an unwelcome surprise for savory entree plates. Then in a new episode of CHOPPED SWEETS at 10pm, the competitors get a tropical theme and set out to send the judges on a sweet trip they won't forget. The round one basket ingredients establish the vibe with an island cocktail and a hip Hawaiian dish. On the Food Network Kitchen app, be sure to check out LIVE classes from Carla Hall at 4pm ET and Jet Tila at 6pm ET.

On Wednesday, August 26th kick off the day with Molly Yeh in her cozy kitchen at 8am with four episodes of Girl Meets Farm, and then head over to Ree Drummond's ranch for a six-episode block of THE PIONEER WOMAN sharing recipes like Speedy Pork Scaloppini, Teriyaki Shrimp and Pineapple Parcels, Broccoli Cheese Mac and Cheese and more. Afterwards, it's all fun and games ina Guy's Grocery Games marathon beginning at 1pm including an all-new episode at 9pm where Guy Fieri invites four all-star chefs to compete in a full-on veggie showdown worth up to $20,000. Guy tests the culinary range of these competitors to see who can create meatless dishes that appeal to even the staunchest of meat eaters. Then at 10pm, don't miss Behind the Games: Guy's Grocery Games special episode where Guy Fieri and his son Hunter take a trip down GGG memory lane and rewatch the GGG DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES Tournament from their ranch in Northern California. On the Food Network Kitchen app, check out LIVE classes from Scott Conant at 4pm ET.

On Thursday, August 27th at 10am start the day with heated face-offs in three episodes of Chopped and then at 1pm head to the supermarket parking lot with Alex Guarnaschelli for three episodes of ambushes and cook offs in Supermarket Stakeout, leading into a marathon of epic showdowns in BEAT BOBBY FLAY beginning at 4pm. At 9pm, Robert Irvine continues his quest to help struggling restaurant owners across the country in Restaurant Impossible: Back in Business where Robert rolls into Akron, Ohio, to get to the bottom of why Edgar's Restaurant is still suffering despite making changes to keep operating during the pandemic. Then Robert and his team share stories about Edgar's before answering viewer questions and getting an update on the restaurant. Check out Marcus Samuelsson's LIVE Food Network Kitchen class at 4pm ET and learn how to make Dill-Spiced Salmon, and then at 6pm ET cook up Schiacciata all'Uva with Scott Conant .

On Friday, August 28th at 8am, back-to-back KIDS BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP episodes will start the morning off sweet, and then travel the country in three episodes of FOOD PARADISE starting at 10am. Next, join Guy Fieri in a road trip to Flavortown with an afternoon marathon of DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES beginning at 1pm, including a new episode at 9pm where Guy does takeout Triple-D style, combining cooking at home with great restaurant food. Four DDD alums send ingredients for their most off-the-hook recipes, then join Guy and Hunter via video chat to cook up ALL THAT flavor. On this menu, there's gourmet grilled cheese from Nashville, primo pizza from Boulder, Colo., Memphis fried chicken and Greek kebabs out of Houston, Texas. At 4pm ET, beat the heat with Dan Langan's No-Bake Peanut Butter Ganache Mud Pie on the Food Network Kitchen app.

On Saturday, August 29th at 10am, join Ree Drummond in a new episode of The Pioneer Woman: Home Sweet Home, where Ree cooks up ranch-style Italian and a lot of fun with the help of her kid crew. There's a real pasta-pronto family favorite, Chicken Florentine Mac and Cheese, and squash replaces spaghetti in a healthy spin on classic Bolognese. Then, Ree makes Cast Iron Pizza Bianca in a skillet with a great shortcut, and her Sugar Cookie Bruschetta is a perfectly sweet make-your-own dessert. At 11am, The Kitchen: Family Style hosts share fun, cool recipes for the hottest days of summer! Katie Lee kicks things off with her Crunchy Cabbage Salad with Chicken and Garlic Orange Dressing. Sunny Anderson shares her cold and refreshing Easy Roasted Green Gazpacho, and Jeff Mauro makes a super fresh spin on a classic sandwich, his Strawberry Balsamic BLT. Then, Geoffrey Zakarian prepares his Grilled Swordfish with Mango Salsa, and Alex Guarnaschelli has the perfect summer dessert with her Watermelon Granita Parfait. Plus, the hosts share some great ways to cool down in the summer heat. Then it's back to back Flavortown starting at 1pm with five episodes of Guy's Grocery Games, followed by an all-night marathon of DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES starting at 6pm. On the Food Network Kitchen app, join Jet Tila as he cooks LIVE at 6pm ET.

On Sunday, August 30th, spend the morning with Ree Drummond in a four-episode stack of THE PIONEER WOMAN starting at 9am, featuring episodes "Quick and Easy: Kid-Approved" and "16-Minute Weeknight Dinners". At 12:30pm, Michael Symon fires up the grill in a new self-shot episode of outdoor cooking series Symon's Dinners Cooking Out and makes a summertime seafood meal that's all about the prep and then letting the foil and grill do the work. He makes foil packets of Clams with Sausage and Peppers and, for dessert, Peaches with Mascarpone and Honey. A marathon of Guy's Grocery Games begins at 2pm leading into back-to-back premieres. At 9pm, in an all-new episode of Chopped: Beat Bobby Flay, four returning champions get another shot at facing Food Network heavyweight Bobby Flay. In the first round, the chefs cook up appetizers using pizza bites and caviar -- a match made in Chopped heaven! In the entree round, the champs aim to make the most of a magnificent comfort food creation and a basic veggie. The final two chefs tackle a difficult dessert basket featuring a sugary cereal and a gelatinous stumper. Then at 10pm, Chopped's Alex Guarnaschelli and Geoffrey Zakarian have brought in two talented pastry chefs, Erica Land and Jacqueline Joy Dino, to sprinkle THE KITCHEN with sugar and spice and a loss for Bobby Flay.

Online, viewers can visit FoodNetwork.com for full schedule details, and across Food Network's digital platforms access warm-weather recipe ideas for BBQ, sides, desserts, drinks, cooking short-cuts, and more. Get weekday dinners on the table (fast) with easy recipes for chicken, pasta, fish, tacos and salads, plus simple summer sides and desserts. On the award-winning Food Network Kitchen app, fans can access live classes along with grilling and summer-focused recipes perfect for whipping up at home, plus check out Boy is Back on the Grill: Bobby's Bangin' Burgers which will bring viewers right into Bobby Flay's kitchen and backyard. The burger course, inspired by Bobby's original Food Network show Boy Meets Grill, allows Bobby to share a deeper level of passion and expertise focused on one of his favorites, burgers, with home cooks. Also check out new Food Network Kitchen app cooking series, #CraveWorthyEats and #WillWorkForFood.

*All times ET/PT unless otherwise noted.

