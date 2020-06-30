Food Network Orders Additional Episodes of AMY SCHUMER LEARNS TO COOK

Food Network has ordered additional episodes of breakout series, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, it was announced today by Courtney White, President, Food Network. Featuring acclaimed stand-up comedian and Emmy Award®-winning actress Amy Schumer along with her husband and James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Fischer, the additional episodes will again be self-shot and allow Chris and Amy to share a behind-the-scenes look at their lives at home. Their nanny and part-time camera operator, Jane, along with their son and dog, will continue to make cameo appearances as Amy and Chris serve up delicious recipes and cocktails for some good old comfort and humor. The initial order of Amy Schumer Learns to Cook premiered in May and averaged a .6 P25-54 L3 rating and delivered a nearly 100% increase among younger W25-34 viewers. New episodes are scheduled to return later this summer.

"Amy and Chris deliver a breath of fresh air to viewers, and we could not be more excited that they have continued to allow Food Network to bring our audience a behind-the-curtains look at their lives, with even more laughs and comforting food on the way. And we hope a lot more fennel," said White.

Schumer added, "We are happy to be coming back for a second season because sequels are always the best! Chris and I are proud to be partnering with Food Network to donate to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp whose mission is to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders."

Related Articles View More TV Stories