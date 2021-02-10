Food Network Obsessed Podcast Picked Up For Extended Second Run

Food Network has picked up Food Network Obsessed, the official podcast of Food Network, for an extended second run with host Jaymee Sire returning. The podcast, which launched in early January and is just midway through its first season, features food blogger, journalist, TV host and Food Network superfan Sire, sitting down each week for a candid and revealing chat with favorite Food Network stars and chefs, dishing on everything from behind-the-scenes secrets of their shows, to how they got their start in food, to sharing some of their secrets for kitchen success, and more.

"Hosting Food Network Obsessed is a dream come true for this superfan, and we are just getting started!" said Sire. "It has been such a blast to sit and chat about anything and everything with our season one guests and I am so excited to continue the conversations with even more of Food Network's incredible stars."

The first season of Food Network Obsessed has to-date scored a nearly perfect star rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars and in the first few weeks, landed the #3 spot in the Food category on Apple Podcasts. Guests have included Kalen Allen, Valerie Bertinelli, Kardea Brown, Josh Capon and Jeff Mauro, with forthcoming interviews to feature Ted Allen, Anne Burrell, Alex Guarnaschelli and Ali Khan. New episodes of the Food Network Obsessed podcast launch every Friday and are available on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts.

Fans can go to Food Network Obsessed at FoodNetwork.com/FoodNetworkObsessed for more information, and follow Food Network and Jaymee on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.