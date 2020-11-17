Food Network Kitchen Announces New Tastemade Series, JUST ASK THE BAKER

Just Ask the Baker is the first baking show to incorporate advice and commentary in response to questions sent in by viewers.

Today, Food Network Kitchen, the first-of-its-kind cooking ecosystem featuring interactive live and on-demand classes, announces the launch of Just Ask the Baker, a new series from Tastemade, a modern media company that creates award-winning original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design.

Hosted by actor, author, comedian, and entrepreneur, Meghan Rienks, Just Ask the Baker is the first baking show to incorporate advice and commentary in response to questions sent in by viewers. Each 30-minute episode brings audiences one step closer to mastering show-stopping cakes and desserts, while pondering some of life's most challenging subjects, including love, career, friendships, money, and more. Part baking show, part advice column, Just Ask the Baker will bring audiences tons of fun and laughter.

"We are so excited to introduce our Food Network Kitchen users to Meghan Rienks with Just Ask the Baker," said Debra Puchalla, SVP, Digital Programming and Video at Food Network. "Heading into the holiday season, we know this will bring joy to people's kitchens and laughter to their homes, all while sparking ideas for delicious desserts for all to enjoy."

The first five episodes of the 10-episode original series are currently available on the Food Network Kitchen app; the additional five episodes will become available in December.

"Discovery is a long-time partner of Tastemade, so this is a natural continuation of our strategic partnership, which we could not be more excited about," says Larry Fitzgibbon, Co-Founder & CEO of Tastemade. "This project leverages multiple parts of our business working together - the creation and production of a new series, licensed original content, and marketing & advertising of the content living on the Food Network Kitchen app. We're thrilled to work with a partner that recognizes and leverages everything that's unique about us as a company in order to capture a younger, millennial and gen-z audience."

Just Ask the Baker is one of five shows that Tastemade is debuting on the Food Network Kitchen app. These Tastemade Originals will offer viewers new perspectives on food-related topics ranging from travel to veganism.

Shows include:

● Sourced , a journey of epicurean proportions, follows Host Guy Turland as he eats his way around the planet. From foraging in the wild to putting on dinner parties in exotic locales, this series offers viewers the chance to experience life through Tastemade's resident renaissance man.

● Cooking with Pride takes Host Ingrid Nilsen on a culinary journey guided by accomplished chefs and food experts who, like herself, identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, or queer. Together, they demonstrate how to make a particular food or dish while discussing issues facing the LGBTQIA+ community, including topics of social activism, cannabis, and more.

● Dish It Healthy proves that clean living doesn't have to be tasteless. Host Priyanka Naik shares nutritious recipes that are big on flavor and that will make viewers feel great too.

● Raw. Vegan. Not Gross. proves that living a raw or vegan lifestyle doesn't have to be filled with boring, uninteresting food. Host Laura Miller shows viewers some flat-out delicious recipes that will become staples in THE KITCHEN regardless of what kind of diet viewers follow.

Tastemade recognizes the rapid shift in media consumption over recent years, and is positioned to take advantage of this moment in time by delivering premium lifestyle programming to the harder-to-reach, millennial/gen-z audience that has fully embraced social, mobile, and streaming video.

Food Network Kitchen launched in October 2019 as a first-of-its-kind direct-to-consumer product, offering customers live, interactive cooking classes, on-demand cooking classes, ingredient home delivery, trusted recipes, and direct access to Food Network talent and culinary experts. Food Network Kitchen is designed to improve the lives of customers by solving pain points associated with cooking, including meal prep and grocery shopping, boosting their culinary skills and making cooking a more joyous, delightful and convenient experience. Through a landmark collaboration with Amazon, Food Network Kitchen offers "hands-free" voice functionality via Alexa on Amazon devices.

