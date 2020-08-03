Food Network Announces the Return of DELICIOUS MISS BROWN

The new season will premiere on September 6

Just in time to wrap up summer and head into fall, cook and caterer Kardea Brown is back with a brand-new season of DELICIOUS MISS BROWN to share more of her cherished family recipes and Southern traditions. Growing up on the Sea Islands of Charleston, South Carolina surrounded by a big food-loving family of Gullah/Geechee descent, Kardea's passion for storytelling through food began when she was a child learning to cook alongside her mother and grandmother. Season three kicks off on Sunday, September 6th at 11:30am ET/PT with a Labor Day grilling menu of Jerk Chicken and Pineapple Skewers, Sweet and Savory Grilled Corn, Sweet Heat Baked Beans and Spiked Mojito Pops shared with friends under the Southern sun. Upcoming episodes include a tailgate cookout with friends, berry-picking and brunch with her nieces and nephew and holiday-inspired menus for a delicious Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"Kardea's vibrant personality has really charmed our viewers and her recipes truly celebrate her family's Gullah/Geechee heritage," said Courtney White, President, Food Network. "Family, friends and food are more important than ever right now - and DELICIOUS MISS BROWN is an intimate look at all three from Kardea's joyful point of view."

In the season three premiere, Kardea hosts some great friends to relax and grill under the Southern sun and she has the perfect meal planned. She grills up her Jerk Chicken and Pineapple Skewers with Sweet & Savory Grilled Corn and Sweet Heat Baked Beans on the side. Then to cool off she serves Spiked Mojito Pops. Grilling under blue skies with the girls...there's nothing better!

Kardea Brown is a contemporary Southern cook born in Charleston, South Carolina. She is of Gullah/Geechee descent, a term used to describe a distinct group of African Americans living in the coastal areas of South Carolina and Georgia who have managed to preserve much of their West African language, culture and cuisine. Kardea created the pop-up New Gullah Supper Club, where the menu pays homage to the dishes her grandmother and mother passed down to her. She has also appeared on Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped Junior, CUPCAKE CHAMPIONSHIP and Farmhouse Rules.

Viewers can learn more about Kardea on Food Network's Facebook and Instagram pages and share favorite dishes on social media using #DeliciousMissBrown. Fans can also get closer to Kardea's kitchen on the South Carolina coast and find her recipes and videos at FoodNetwork.com/DeliciousMissBrown.

View More TV Stories Related Articles