Following Their Grandmother's Final Wish, a Pair of Estranged Siblings Embark on an Absurdist European Adventure in the Poignant Drama, THE DANCING DOGS OF DOMBROVA

The Festival Favorite Film from Director Zack Bernbaum (And Now a Word from Our Sponsor) Captured "Best Feature" and "Best Director" Awards at the Canadian Film Fest

On a cold winter night, estranged siblings Sarah (Katherine Fogler) and Aaron (Douglas Nyback) arrive at an empty train station in the rural Polish town of Dombrova. Looking for an address that apparently no longer exists, they set out on a journey to fulfill their dying grandmother's final wish - to find and bring home the remains of her beloved childhood dog, Peter, in the endearing drama THE DANCING DOGS OF DOMBROVA.

Facing the challenges of an unfamiliar country, a not-so-helpful local government and their own turmoil, the constantly bickering Sarah, an unemployed free-spirit and, Aaron, a stubborn and high-strung statistical analyst, can't seem to agree on anything and the trip is nearly derailed as their relationship is repeatedly tested. Along the way, they're joined by a cast of characters including a stout and silent female cab driver who ferries the siblings all over town with a bottle of ketchup in her glove compartment, a precocious teenage detective who accompanies them and a pregnant innkeeper with a penchant for cooking blood sausages and getting into spats with the town priest. And as they seek to fulfill their grandmother's last wish, they slowly start to realize that they must put their differences aside and work together to find the canine casket without driving each other into early graves of their own.

From director Zack Bernbaum (And Now a Word from Our Sponsor, Cold Deck), THE DANCING DOGS OF DOMBROVA captured numerous awards during its festival run, including "Best Feature" at the Canadian Film Fest and Desertscape International Film Festival, "Best Director" at the Canadian Film Fest and "Best Feature" Jury Nominations from the Austin, Fargo, Napa Valley and RiverRun Film Festivals.

PROGRAM INFORMATION

Type: DVD/Digital (iTunes, Amazon, Vudu)

Running Time: 102 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1 Widescreen

Audio: 5.1 Surround Sound/2.0 Stereo

