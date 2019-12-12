Focus Features to Release NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS on March 13th

Article Pixel Dec. 12, 2019  
Focus Features to Release NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS on March 13th

Focus Features will release NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS on Friday March 13th, 2020 (Limited) domestically in North America. Universal Pictures International will release internationally, excluding free UK TV rights, which are retained by BBC Films.

Written and directed by Eliza Hittman, the film is an intimate portrayal of two teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn (Sidney Flanigan) and her cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder) embark across state lines to New York City on a fraught journey of friendship, bravery and compassion

Never Rarely Sometimes Always comes from acclaimed director/writer Eliza Hittman (Beach Rats) anchored by newcomer Sidney Flanigan, co-starring Talia Ryder along with Théodore Pellerin, Ryan Eggold, and Sharon Van Etten. Produced by Pastel's Adele Romanski and Sara Murphy.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Amazon to Premiere TED BUNDY: FALLING FOR A KILLER on January 31
  • SiriusXM and Pandora Predict the Breakout Artists of 2020
  • Universal Studios Hollywood & Bravo Team Up for First-Ever 'Bravo's Top Chef Food & Wine Festival'
  • Cynthia Erivo Stars in New HBO Drama Series THE OUTSIDER