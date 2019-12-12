Focus Features to Release NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS on March 13th

Focus Features will release NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS on Friday March 13th, 2020 (Limited) domestically in North America. Universal Pictures International will release internationally, excluding free UK TV rights, which are retained by BBC Films.

Written and directed by Eliza Hittman, the film is an intimate portrayal of two teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn (Sidney Flanigan) and her cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder) embark across state lines to New York City on a fraught journey of friendship, bravery and compassion

Never Rarely Sometimes Always comes from acclaimed director/writer Eliza Hittman (Beach Rats) anchored by newcomer Sidney Flanigan, co-starring Talia Ryder along with Théodore Pellerin, Ryan Eggold, and Sharon Van Etten. Produced by Pastel's Adele Romanski and Sara Murphy.





