First-look: THE MORNING SHOW Announces Final Season

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

Apple TV+ announced that 'The Morning Show,' the Emmy, SAG Award, and Critics Choice Award-winning series starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, will return for its fifth and final season in 2027. The series was among the flagship original titles that launched Apple TV+'s streaming service in 2019. From television studio Media Res, and produced by Echo Films and Hello Sunshine, 'The Morning Show' is showrun and executive produced by Charlotte Stoudt, executive produced by Mimi Leder, who also directs, and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg for Media Res, Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, and Kristin Hahn for Echo Films.

'From the beginning, Apple has supported our vision for 'The Morning Show,' and we feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to tell stories that reflect what's happening in the world around us with a twist of dark humor,' said star and executive producer Jennifer Aniston. 'It's been such a privilege to work with this insanely talented cast, and our extraordinary writers, producers, and crew. We've become such a family and we're all so excited to share this final season. And going in knowing it would be our last, we were so fortunate to craft the conclusion with intentionality, and honor these characters the way they deserve.'

'The past nine years producing and acting in 'The Morning Show' have been the honor of a lifetime,' said star and executive producer Reese Witherspoon. 'This was always more than a show about a newsroom — it was a show about why THE NEWSROOM matters. About freedom of the press, and the journalists who protect the fourth estate, often at great cost. Telling that story has been the creative privilege of my career. Thank you to Apple for their unwavering support, to our visionary writers, our incredible crew, and our extraordinarily talented cast, who brought five seasons to life with a truth audiences believed every step of the way. It has been a stellar creative experience — one I will always treasure.'

'Our first order was an important one, and seeing this incredible Apple TV series through from start to finish has been the joy of a lifetime and career,' said Zack Van Amburg, Apple's head of Worldwide Video. 'Jennifer, Reese, Michael and Mimi not only created a series that continually challenged audiences, sparked conversation and stood at the forefront of television over five unforgettable seasons, they also helped launch an entirely new streaming platform with their signature series. 'The Morning Show' team consists of the best cast and crew in television, led by Charlotte Stoudt's exceptional writing and showrunning. As we celebrate this final chapter, while also beginning new ones with these brilliant artists and storytellers, we're endlessly grateful to everyone who made 'The Morning Show' such an enduring part of Apple TV.'

'Working alongside storytellers like Jennifer, Reese, Michael, Mimi and Charlotte has been one of the great privileges of building Apple TV,' said Jamie Erlicht, Apple's Head of Worldwide Video. 'Their extraordinary creative partnership has made 'The Morning Show' one of the defining series of our time. We're profoundly grateful to the artists who poured their talent and passion into this remarkable series, and incredibly proud that the impact of 'The Morning Show' will continue to resonate long after its final season.'

''The Morning Show' is the ultimate LABOR OF LOVE for everyone involved, from the writers, to the crew, to the directors, to the cast, led by our incredible partners, Jen and Reese, who from the very beginning set the course for the fearless, timely, provocative, ambitious and rousing show we've poured our hearts and souls into these last years,' said executive producer Michael Ellenberg, CEO and founder of Media Res. 'The show has always embraced big swings, and our incredible showrunner Charlotte Stoudt, and our legendary producing director Mimi Leder, have kept pushing boundaries season to season. We've been blessed to connect with a large global audience, and we can't wait for fans to see the fifth and final season of this beautiful journey. On behalf of everyone at Media Res, thank you to our extraordinary crew, our staggering, glittering cast, our remarkable writers, and to our partners at Apple, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films.'

'For five seasons, these messy, resilient journalists have chased their dreams. Now we'll see where their endeavors lead them — what story will they ultimately choose for themselves,' said showrunner and executive producer Charlotte Stoudt. 'It's been a thrill and a privilege to write for this generous, extraordinary cast.'

'It has been the honor and the privilege of my career to birth this series from conception to its final conclusion with this brilliant cast, stellar crew, and the extraordinary writers who, through our indelible characters, put a microscope on our world, and implored our duty to speak truth to power to protect the freedom of the press at all costs,' said executive producer and director Mimi Leder. 'It's been a beautiful and meaningful journey.'

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the ensemble cast is led by two-time Emmy Award winner Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie and Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm, along with new additions for season five including Jeff Daniels, Reneé Rapp, Jesse Williams, Sean Hayes, Lizzy Caplan and more.

'The Morning Show' is showrun and executive produced by Stoudt, and directed and executive produced by Leder. The series is produced by the television studio Media Res, and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg, along with Stoudt and Leder. Witherspoon executive produces alongside Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, while Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive produce through Echo Films. Zander Lehmann and Micah Schraft also executive produce.

Now streaming globally on Apple TV+, season four of 'The Morning Show' took place in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of season three. With the UBA-NBN merger complete, THE NEWSROOM must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what's actually real? The fourth season also welcomed new guest stars Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook, and Academy Award winners Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons.

The third season of 'The Morning Show' received 16 Emmy Award nominations and Crudup landed his second Emmy Award win for his widely celebrated performance as Cory Ellison in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. Crudup also won a Critics Choice Award for his portrayal of Ellison in the show's third season. Season three was honored by the American Film Institute on its prestigious list of the 10 best television programs of 2023. In season two, 'The Morning Show' received Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Witherspoon), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Crudup) and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Marcia Gay Harden). In the series' first season, Crudup earned an Emmy Award win in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, in addition to a Critics Choice Award. Aniston's celebrated performance as Alex Levy earned an SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. Leder earned two Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for helming the season one finale and the season three finale, which she also executive produced.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 850 wins and 3,800 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning and history-making comedies 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' Academy Award-winner 'F1' and Best Picture winner 'CODA.'

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...