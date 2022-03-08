Filmmakers Academy to Celebrate Women's History Month With Exclusive Artisan Spotlights And Interviews

Filmmakers Academy, the new learning platform where professionals and novices alike can find the tools and resources to master their craft, celebrates Women's History Month in March with a unique series spotlighting some of the most dynamic women in film.

This month, exclusive interviews with three of these artisans will be highlighted on Filmmakers Academy's popular Instagram feed and stories. THE MARCH spotlights will include:

Nicole Hirsch Whitaker - an Emmy-nominated director of photography, known for lensing series for Netflix, AppleTV and Starz.

Jamee Ranta - a GRAMMY nominated producer for such works as Justin Bieber's music video "Peaches" featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon and Halsey's acclaimed feature film, If I Can't Have Love I Want Power. Ranta is also creating a course for Filmmakers Academy, which will launch later in 2022.

April Maxey - a rising star director whose short film Work debuted at Sundance 2022. April's short films have collectively screened at more than 60 festivals across 14 countries and won 8 awards internationally

These social media posts will delve into the process of creating on-screen magic, demonstrating the details that go into making a successful project. Some of the artisans will also be included in longer interview features on the Filmmakers Academy newsletter and blog.

Women make history every day, of course. Coming later this spring will be interviews with Alice Brooks ASC (In the Heights, Tick Tick... Boom); and Autumn Durald Arkapaw, a noted cinematographer known for her work on Gia Coppola's Palo Alto, the Disney+ series Loki and numerous music videos and commercials.

Says Kyra Hurlbut of Filmmakers Academy: "We want to share the brilliance of these professionals whose work so often goes unsung."

Visit Filmmakers Academy on Instagram and their blog to view the series this month, and learn more at www.filmmakersacademy.com .