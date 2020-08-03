Filmmaker Kevin Stirling Launches New TV Pilot SKYLINES Starring Architecture

Filmmaker Kevin Stirling, best known for his award-winning space/NASA-themed documentaries including his most recent film, "MARCH TO THE MOON" is excited about new programming prospects in the vast television landscape and has launched 'SKYLINES' a new television pilot starring architecture.

"SKYLINES" will travel around the nation from city to city and showcases amazing footage of buildings, structures and designs and feature interviews with local guest architects, architectural historians and celebrity guests. Think 'Antiques Roadshow' meets 'Rick Steves,'" said Stirling, SKYLINES' Executive Producer.

"I have always been fascinated with architecture and I think "SKYLINES" the TV show will appeal to television viewers across the new TV landscape, with so many cable networks, OTT and streaming services looking for fresh new TV programming ideas and content for their audiences, the timing is right for 'SKYLINES'," said Kevin Stirling, the show's Executive Producer.

SKYLINES' premier episode visited three U.S. cities including Santa Fe, New Mexico, Houston, Texas and Cape May, New Jersey and features interviews with noted architectural experts.

"I shared the first episode and people were like 'Oh my gosh, this show could definitely grow and take off'," beamed Stirling in an exclusive interview. "I think people like to explore and this show definitely will have a cult following initially, but it has so much potential, it will grow and evolve and can even grow internationally, which makes it even more special for interested TV/cable production partners," Stirling added.

Stirling, a director, producer, and editor, provides a broad range of film and television services through his production company NCI Productions and can be reached for corporate/commercial film/TV projects (domestic & foreign) info@skylinestvshow.com

