Feminist Comedy STRUT Premieres On Revry TV June 18

Revry TV's new original series Strut slashes through taboos at every level, from its relatable, sex working ensemble to the female creative team, queer creator, and LGTBQ-heavy crew.

From award-winning creator Misha Calvert (writer, star), Strut explores the complexities of sex work from the female gaze. The series begins with Eddie, a geeky porn editor whose three best friends vow to save her from a life of lonely solitude. They conspire to bring her to a sex party, which kicks off a series of events inching them towards escorting. Season One tracks the friends as they debate the pros and cons of sex work, culminating in the launch of their business in the season finale. But when it comes time to visit their first client, the women realize they may be in over their heads.

Co-starring in the series are Margaret Judson (The Newsroom) as Eva, Eddie's risk-taking roommate and best friend; Manini Gupta (You) as Lucy, an aspiring journalist discovering her lesbian identity; and Christina Toth (Orange is the New Black) as Chandaleer, a drug-addled trainwreck of a fashion model who frequently parties herself into trouble. There are guest appearances from Josh Bonzie (The Politician) as Eva's finance boyfriend and Olesya Senchenko (Billions) as a captivating fellow escort.

Strut was first featured in the Tribeca Film Festival Creators Market and offers a fresh take on the oldest profession. "Hollywood has long used the archetype of the prostitute to heighten storytelling, be it as a seductress, a villain, seedy set decoration, or another dead body," said creator Misha Calvert. "The reality of sex workers is so much more complex," she notes, adding that the series is based on real women.

Michelle Cutolo, Director of Strut, goes on to add, "As a comedy, our show dismantles the shame and ostracization that comes with the territory of being a sexually explorative woman. This is a show about breaking apart patriarchy and giving women a new image."

The series comes at a time when sex work is becoming more prevalent as a source of income, especially given the current unpredictable economic climate. With the WILD success of platforms like Onlyfans and Seeking Arrangement, and the recent decriminalization of sex work in New York, it's only a matter of time before the taboos around sexuality becomes obsolete.