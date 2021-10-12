Fathom Events Sets Screening for Insane Clown Posse's THE UNITED STATES OF INSANITY

Strike Back Studios has acquired US distribution rights to THE UNITED STATES OF INSANITY, the outrageous first amendment rights documentary featuring Insane Clown Posse's Violent J, Shaggy 2 Dope, and their one million die-hard fans (called Juggalos) that were classified as a gang organization by the FBI.

Directed by Tom Putnam & Brenna Sanchez, the award-winning filmmakers behind the hit documentary "Burn," and produced through their company TBVE Films and with Public House Films in association with Hideout Pictures and Realization Films.

In the film, "The World's Most Hated Band," notorious rappers Insane Clown Posse, find themselves as unwitting warriors for the First Amendment after they take on the FBI following the classification of all one million of their fans as gang members. With the help of the ACLU, who filed a federal lawsuit against the FBI, the band fights to uncover the reasons behind the designation and get removed from the gang list as their fans begin losing their jobs, have their children put into protective custody, and face jail time - all because of their musical tastes.

The film will have its World Premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin on September 28 at 6:30pm at the South Lamar Alamo Drafthouse. This will be followed by STRIKE BACK Studios partnering with Fathom Events for an exclusive nationwide premiere in theaters on October 26. This exclusive one-night premiere event will also include a 20-minute, never-before-seen Insane Clown Posse concert footage.

Tickets for the United States of Insanity premiere event can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website at that time.

Watch the trailer here: