Faith-Based Sports Drama FULL COUNT Finds North America Distribution

Buckhead Film Group and Reel One Entertainment Worldwide announced today that Vertical Entertainment has acquired the North American rights for Robert Eagar's faith-based sports drama, FULL COUNT. The film is slated for a U.S. theatrical and VOD release on Friday, October 25, 2019.



FULL COUNT tells the story about an unfortunate chain of events that force a young baseball phenom to give up his dreams of playing college baseball and return home to the farm and town he fought so hard to escape. The feature film has already received a Dove Seal of Approval for its faith and integrity themes and content.



FULL COUNT stars John Paul Kakos in his film debut as the lead character. The feature also stars Emmy winner Natalia Livingston (General Hospital), E. Roger Mitchell (American Made, The Equalizer), Adam Boyer (Ozark, Superfly), 3-time Emmy winner Rick Hearst (General Hospital), Afeemo Omilami (Forrest Gump, Hidden Figures), Victoria Staley (I'm Not Ashamed, Prisoners) and Jason London (The Second Coming of Christ, Dazed and Confused). Robert Eagar helmed the project as director, writer, and executive producer. Martin Kelley, Eddie Singleton, and Bennie Swint serve as producers, and Jamie Wingler and Laron Austin serve as co-producers. Veteran faith-based filmmaker Joth Riggs (Heartfall, Push) rounds out the producing team as consulting producer.



The deal was negotiated by Josh Spector at Vertical Entertainment and Martin Kelley on behalf of Reel One Entertainment Worldwide and Robert Eagar at Buckhead Film Group.



FULL COUNT was shot in Atlanta and Oconee County, Ga.,with a mainly local cast and crew.



Life throws Milton Young (Kakos) a serious curve ball when he has to abandon his hard won college baseball aspirations to deal with a tragedy that puts the fate of his family and their farm in jeopardy. Once he's back home, he faces seemingly insurmountable economic and personal hardships including his father's death, a devastating injury causing him disability, as well as being suspected of committing a crime that could send him to prison for life.



An angelic drifter named David (Boyer) arrives on the farm to provide a helping hand and hope to Milton and his mother (Livingston). What emerges is a heartwarming story about perseverance, faith, triumph, and the struggle to never let go of a dream.



For more information on FULL COUNT, go to FullCountFeature.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram,



About Buckhead Film Group

Buckhead Film Group is a full service production company. Founder Robert Eagar has over 15 years experience working in Atlanta's film community both in front and behind the camera.



Eagar is a graduate of the Hollywood Film Institute and worked on the locally filmed TV series Savannah, several made for TV movies including Momma Flora's Family, and appeared in Disney's Remember The Titans. Eagar has earned several screenwriting awards and studied at Atlanta's Alliance Theater. Robert's locally filmed short The Ticket won "The Audience Choice Award" at the 2010 Atlanta Underground Film Festival.



About Reel One Entertainment Worldwide

Serving as a multi-functional production company based in Atlanta, Ga., and formed by a creative team of industry professionals, Reel One Entertainment Worldwide is dedicated to the creation of cost-effective, high-quality independent films intended to entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences.



About Vertical Entertainment

Vertical Entertainment is a global independent distributor that offers a unique combination of full-service marketing and sales services. Dedicated to providing highly-effective and collaborative solutions, Vertical leverages unparalleled relationships to maximize revenue across all streams. The marketing and sales expertise from Vertical's seasoned team gives content partners a wealth of experience minus the studio costs.



Vertical won a Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress for Molly Shannon's role in "Other People" and the film won a GLAAD Award for "Outstanding Film Limited Release" as well. Vertical also had four other Indie Spirit nominations - three more for "Other People" (Best Lead Actor for Jesse Plemons, and Best First Feature and Best First Screenplay for filmmaker Chris Kelly) and one for Best International Film for Babak Anvari's "Under the Shadow," which was also the official UK submission for the 2017 Oscars, in addition to winning one BAFTA Award and three British Independent Film Awards as well.



Upcoming Vertical releases include "The Operative" starring Diane Kruger, Martin Freeman and Cas Anvar. Other notable recent releases include "American Woman" starring Sienna Miller, Aaron Paul and Christina Hendricks; "The Professor and the Madman" starring Mel Gibson, Sean Penn and Natalie Dormer "Drunk Parents" starring Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek, Jim Gaffigan, Ben Platt and Joe Manganiello; "Lying and Stealing" starring Theo James and Emily Ratajkowski; Keith Behrman's "Giant Little Ones" starring Josh Wiggins, Kyle Maclachlan, and Maria Bello; Amma Asante's "Where Hands Touch" starring Amandla Stenberg, Abbie Cornish and George MacKay; Sam Boyd's "In A Relationship" starring Emma Roberts, Michael Angarano, Dree Hemingway and Patrick Gibson; "Welcome Home" starring Aaron Paul, Emily Ratajkowski, and Riccardo Scamarcio; Rob Reiner's "Shock and Awe" starring Woody Harrelson, James Marsden, Milla Jovovich, Jessica Biel, and Tommy Lee Jones; and Kevin Connolly's "Gotti" starring John Travolta, Kelly Preston and Chris Mulkey.



For more information, please visit www.vert-ent.com and www.facebook.com/vertent.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Reel One Entertainment Worldwide





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You