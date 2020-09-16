FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE Launches 2020 Election Horror Campaign

Four years ago Full Frontal with Samantha Bee tried to reason with you. It didn't work.

Four years ago FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE tried to reason with you. It didn't work. So this year, they're telling you to WAKE THE %^&# UP with its brand new "I Know What You Did Last Election" campaign. Our democracy has been trapped in a horror movie since 2016--and not the fun Jordan Peele kind. These days reboots are king, but we can't get a sequel of this horror hell. For its 2020 Election coverage, Full Frontal will deploy their own version of fear tactics and use a horror themed campaign to scare rally Americans into voting this November. Because we know what you did last election...



Watch Full Frontal's election trailer below and remember to vote this November...or else.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee shines a spotlight on stories inside the Beltway and beyond, from sexual harassment in the media to the "boyfriend loophole," and from global warming to child marriage in the United States. Full Frontal also travels the world to cover international stories, with segments from Jordan, Germany, Russia, Scotland, Mexico and Iraq. In its first four seasons, Full Frontal has garnered an Outstanding Writing Emmy for its "Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner" special honoring a free press, as well as seventeen Emmy nominations, a Television Critics Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information, two additional TCA Award nominations, a WGA nomination, two PGA nominations and four DGA nominations. The series was executive produced by Samantha Bee, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, and Pat King.



Full Frontal airs Wednesdays on TBS at 10:30 p.m. (ET/PT)

Watch the trailer here:

