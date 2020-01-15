FRIENDS Reunion Special May Happen at HBO Max

Deadline reports that the cast of Friends is in talks to join an unscripted reunion special that will air on HBO Max.

Unfortunately, the parties cannot currently reach a salary agreement, which is stalling talks.

"There is interest all around and yet we can't get the interests all alighted to push the button on it," HBO Max's Kevin Reilly said. "Today it's just maybe."

"I would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is," said Jennifer Aniston. "So we're just trying. We're working on something."

HBO Max spent $425 million dollars for the streaming rights to "Friends," which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The show starred Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

Read the original story on Deadline.





