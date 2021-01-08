FOX Sports and FOX Deportes Take the Field for 2020 FOX NFL Postseason Coverage

FOX Sports caps its 27th season of NFL ON FOX coverage with four postseason games, beginning Saturday, Jan. 9, at 4:00 PM ET, when the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams in a Super Wild Card Weekend matchup live on FOX and FOX Deportes.

Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman have the call from CenturyLink Field with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi, in his Fox Sports debut, reporting. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating Mike Pereira serves as rules analyst. The announcement was made today by Brad Zager, Executive Producer, EVP/Head of Production and Operations, FOX Sports.

FOX NFL PREGAME, a special edition of FOX NFL SUNDAY, America's most-watched pregame show for 26 consecutive years, sets the stage for Saturday's game at 4:00 PM ET with veteran co-hosts Curt Menefee and Terry Bradshaw alongside FOX NFL analysts Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Jimmy Johnson (via remote) and FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer. Saturday's pregame show features an in-depth interview with Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf conducted by Andrews and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey in conversation with Charissa Thompson.

The following weekend, FOX will broadcast two NFL Divisional Playoffs games -- on Saturday, Jan. 16, and Sunday, Jan. 17 (times TBD). Buck, Aikman, Andrews, Rinaldi and Pereira are on the call for one, while acclaimed play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, three-time SUPER BOWL champ Daryl "Moose" Johnston, veteran broadcaster Pam Oliver and Kristina Pink, in her first FOX NFL postseason game, handle the call for the other. Fox Sports offers special pregame coverage with the FOX NFL SUNDAY on-air team preceding both Divisional Playoffs games (times TBD). Details of those matchups will be confirmed following Super Wild Card Weekend.

Buck, Aikman, Andrews and Rinaldi are back for the 2020 FOX NFL season finale on Sunday, Jan. 24, with live coverage of the NFC Championship Game at 3:00 PM ET. Extensive pregame coverage begins at 1:00 PM ET with FOX NFL KICKOFF, hosted by Thompson with FOX NFL analysts Michael Vick, Tony Gonzalez, Dave Wannstedt, Colin Cowherd and Peter Schrager. FOX NFL SUNDAY takes the baton at 2:00 PM ET with Menefee, Bradshaw, Long, Strahan, Johnson and Glazer delivering the latest right up to game time. On the heels of its enormously successful SUPER BOWL LIV Watch Party, featuring NFL greats Drew Brees, Brett Favre and Joe Montana, FOX Sports' supplements the network's offerings with a Watch PARTY ON its digital and social platforms during the game.

FOX Deportes, the Spanish-language leader of NFL coverage, broadcasts all four FOX NFL postseason games, beginning with Saturday's Super Wild Card matchup between the Rams and Seahawks. Rodolfo Landeros hosts the network's coverage alongside play-by-play announcer Adrian Garcia-Marquez, former Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman and analyst Rolando Cantu, and Emmy Award-winning analyst Jessi Losada. A special edition of NFLEROS, the network's weekly NFL program, airs immediately after the game. FOX Deportes also broadcasts both NFC Divisional Games, as well as the NFC Championship Game.

Bringing viewers closer to the action throughout the entire FOX NFL postseason, the highly touted "Megalodon" mirrorless camera system, used in a handful of games late in the regular season, returns for all four FOX NFL postseason games. An additional live digital cinema camera is available on the field, while the FOX broadcast of Saturday's Rams-Seahawks game is available in 4K.

In addition to television availability, broadcasts of all FOX NFL postseason games can be streamed digitally on the Fox Sports app and NFL digital properties, and on mobile via Verizon Media mobile properties and the mobile properties of the participating teams.