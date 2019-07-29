FOX Renews GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK

FOX has renewed GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK. Season Three will return to FOX with 10 episodes.

24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK (1.4/6 A18-49 / 4.5 million Total Viewers) is television's No. 1 cooking show for the 2018/19 season among Adults 18-49 and Total Viewers.

The show features Ramsay traveling to struggling restaurants around the country in his state-of-the-art mobile kitchen and command center, Hell on Wheels, as he goes in undercover to see their problems first-hand.

After that, Ramsay and his team redesign the interior, menu and kitchen - all in just 24 hours.

GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK is produced by Studio Ramsay.

Gordon Ramsay, Tim Warren, Kenny Rosen, Elvia Van Es Oliva and Layla Smith serve as executive producers on the series.





Related Articles View More TV Stories