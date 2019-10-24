FOX Announces Winter Premiere Dates, Including FLIRTY DANCING, LAST MAN STANDING, & More!

FOX is announcing premiere dates for FLIRTY DANCING ( Dec. 29 ), LAST MAN STANDING ( Jan. 2 ), DEPUTY ( Jan. 2 ), GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK ( Jan. 7 ), 9-1-1: LONE STAR ( Jan. 19 , following the NFC Championship Game, and Jan. 20 ), OUTMATCHED ( Jan. 23 ), THE MASKED SINGER ( Feb. 2 , following SUPER BOWL LIV), LEGO MASTERS ( Feb. 5 ) and DUNCANVILLE ( Feb. 16 ). Additionally, 9-1-1 and EMPIRE will return in the spring, when new dramas FILTHY RICH and neXt also will premiere.

FLIRTY DANCING, the innovative new series that is part performance, part blind date, and all about romantic chemistry, previews Sunday, Dec. 29 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/5:00-6:00 PT live to all time zones), following the NFL ON FOX doubleheader. The series then makes its time period premiere Wednesday, Jan. 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). In the show, hosted by actress, producer and dancer Jenna Dewan, complete strangers are taught a dance routine, then meet for the first time on a blind date at a breathtaking location, as they dance together without saying a word. Singles will perform a different choreographed dance with each of two potential love interests, before choosing THE ONE with whom he/she has the strongest connection. Will it be love at first dance?

Entering its eighth season, hit comedy LAST MAN STANDING returns to FOX with all-new back-to-back episodes, beginning Thursday, Jan. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). The series stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women. The series also stars Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Molly McCook, Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams, Krista Marie Yu and Hector Elizondo.

Following LAST MAN STANDING, a new sheriff comes to town on the all-new police drama DEPUTY (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). From director/executive producer David Ayer ("Training Day," "End of Watch," "Suicide Squad"), DEPUTY brings the spirit of a classic Western and a gritty authenticity to the modern cop drama. When the Los Angeles County's Sheriff dies, an arcane rule forged back in THE WILD WEST thrusts the most unlikely man into the job: a fifth-generation lawman (Stephen Dorff, "True Detective"), more comfortable taking down bad guys than navigating a sea of politics, who won't rest until justice is served. DEPUTY also stars Yara Martinez ("Jane the Virgin," "The Tick"), Brian Van Holt ("Cougar Town"), Danielle Moné Truitt ("Snowfall"), Bex Taylor-Klaus ("13 Reasons Why"), Shane Paul McGhie ("Unbelievable") and Mark Moses ("Desperate Housewives").

Season Three of GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK premieres Tuesday, Jan. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). The hit restaurant makeover series features Ramsay as he drives across the country to help struggling restaurants in his state-of-the-art mobile kitchen and command center, Hell On Wheels. In today's social media-driven world, everyone is an amateur food critic, and restaurants often find themselves one bad review away from shutting their doors. So, Ramsay tries to bring each of these failing restaurants back from the brink of disaster - all in just 24 hours. As the clock ticks down, Ramsay and his team of designers, decorators, chefs and more, transform these restaurants overnight and ultimately unveil these dramatic changes in a public grand re-opening.

FOX's #1 drama, 9-1-1, expands its reach to the city of Austin, TX, with its first-ever new installment, 9-1-1: LONE STAR, which debuts with a special two-night event beginning Sunday, Jan. 19 (10:00-11:10 PM ET/7:00-8:10 PM PT live to all time zones), following the NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, and continuing with its time period premiere on Monday, Jan. 20 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). Nearly 20 years ago, OWEN STRAND (Emmy Award nominee Rob Lowe, "Parks and Recreation," "The West Wing") was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11. In the wake of the attack, Owen had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen, along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein, "Dead of Summer"), takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to Texas, where he helps them start anew. On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath he struggles with a secret he hides from the world - one that could very well end his life. The series also stars Liv Tyler ("The Leftovers"), Sierra McClain ("Mindhunter"), Jim Parrack ("The Deuce," "True Blood"), Natacha Karam ("The Brave"), Brian Michael Smith ("Queen Sugar"), newcomer Rafael Silva and Julian Works ("American Crime").

New comedy OUTMATCHED premieres Thursday, Jan. 23 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT). From writer/executive producer Lon Zimmet ("LA to Vegas"), and starring Jason Biggs ("Orange Is the New Black," the "American Pie" franchise) and Maggie Lawson ("Lethal Weapon," "Psych"), OUTMATCHED is a multi-camera family comedy about a blue-collar couple in Atlantic City trying to raise four kids - three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses. The series also stars Tisha Campbell ("Dr. Ken," "My Wife and Kids"), Jack Stanton ("The Mick"), Connor Kalopsis ("The Grinder"), Ashley Boettcher ("Lost in Oz") and Oakley Bull ("Beautiful Boy").

TV's #1 entertainment program, THE MASKED SINGER, returns for its third season on Sunday, Feb. 2 (10:30-11:40 PM ET/7:30-8:40 PM PT live to all time zones), following SUPER BOWL LIV. The series then makes its time period premiere Wednesday, Feb. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). The singing competition series features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity.

Following THE MASKED SINGER's time period premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 5 , is new competition series LEGO MASTERS (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). Based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, LEGO MASTERS brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Teams of two will compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, the competing pairs who most impress the judges will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS.

New animated comedy DUNCANVILLE premieres Sunday, Feb. 16 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT). From Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Amy Poehler ("Parks and Recreation," "Saturday Night Live") and Emmy Award winners Mike and Julie Scully (THE SIMPSONS, "The Carmichael Show," "Parks and Recreation") comes DUNCANVILLE, an animated family comedy centered around a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy, and the people in his world. Poehler voices the series' two leading characters, DUNCAN and his mother, ANNIE. The series also features the voices of Emmy Award winner Ty Burrell ("Modern Family"), Emmy Award nominee Riki Lindhome ("Garfunkel and Oates: Trying to be Special," "Another Period"), Betsy Sodaro ("Another Period," "Disjointed"), Yassir Lester ("Making History") and Zach Cherry ("You," "Crashing"), as well as guest voices Rashida Jones ("Parks and Recreation," "Angie Tribeca") and Wiz Khalifa ("American Dad!," "BoJack Horseman").

FOX will count down to 2020 with FOX'S NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH STEVE HARVEY: LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE, a star-studded three-and-a-half-hour primetime celebration, featuring electrifying musical performances and celebrity appearances. Co-hosted by Maria Menounos, FOX'S NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH STEVE HARVEY: LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE, PART ONE airs Tuesday, Dec. 31 (8:00 PM-10:00 PM ET live CT/MT/PT tape-delayed), and FOX'S NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH STEVE HARVEY: LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE, PART TWO airs Tuesday, Dec. 31 (11:00 PM-12:30 AM ET live CT/MT/PT tape-delayed).





