FOX Announces THE FLARE After-Show with Fred Savage

Teased on FOX social pages, THE FLARE is a television drama that now has a very real after-show, called "WHAT JUST HAPPENED??! WITH FRED SAVAGE," dedicated to exploring the fandom surrounding the show. The half-hour hybrid comedy/talk show premieres Sunday, June 30 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

THE FLARE is based on fictional author TJ Whitford's sci-fi book series, "The Moon is the Sun at Night," which has been a favorite of Savage's since childhood. The book revolves around a solar event and its effects on Earth - specifically, the small, blue-collar town of Milford, IL - and slowly unfolds into a post-apocalyptic battle for human survival.

The after-show will feature multiple segments, including authentic sit-down celebrity interviews, set visits to THE FLARE and interviews with the "cast," as well as discussions with fans and more.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED??! WITH FRED SAVAGE is produced by 20th Century FOX Television, Double Hemm and The Crest Lamp Company. It was created by Fred Savage, Dave Jeser and Matt Silverstein, who will serve as executive producers alongside David A. Hurwitz, Jen Patton and Adam Lowitt. Additional writers include Abbey McBride, Edgar Momplaisir, Chase Mitchell, Agathe Panaretos and Sean O'Connor. Jon Cassar serves as director on THE FLARE, and Carrie Havel serves as director on THE TALK show.

Starting out in commercials in Chicago, Fred Savage's acting career has included such feature films as "The Wizard," "The Princess Bride" and "Austin Powers: Goldmember," as well as a six-year run as "Kevin Arnold" on "The Wonder Years," a role that earned him several accolades and awards, including two Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Behind the camera, Savage has produced and directed more than 150 episodes of both comedic and dramatic episodic television, for which he has earned four Directors Guild Award nominations. He has served as producer and director on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," as well as the AFI-honored "Party Down," "Best Friends Forever" and "Garfunkel & Oates." His episodic work includes "Modern Family," "The Goldbergs" and the Golden Globe-nominated "Casual." Additionally, Savage has helmed successful commercial campaigns for clients such as Verizon, Farmers Insurance, MasterCard and Aflac. He also can be heard as THE VOICE of Honda in its television and radio campaigns. Recently, Savage returned to the other side of the camera, acting opposite Rob Lowe in FOX's "The Grinder," for which he was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. Most recently, he starred in the streaming series "Friends From College." He also is under a production deal with 20th Century FOX Television, where he will continue to direct, produce and write new series. Savage lives in Los Angeles, where he has been reunited with his wife and three children after a brief abduction by "Deadpool."





