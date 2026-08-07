FOR ALL YOUR FLOWERS Album by Skúli Sverrisson, Bill Frisell Out via Newvelle

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Newvelle Records has released FOR ALL YOUR FLOWERS, a new duo album from Icelandic bassist-composer Skúli Sverrisson and guitarist Bill Frisell. The recording, made over two days at EastSide Sound in New York City, arrives as the latest installment in the label's Newvelle Ten series.

Sverrisson and Frisell first worked together in the studio for their 2018 Newvelle release STRATA. At the time, Frisell reflected on their chemistry: '[Skúli] built this structure that didn't have anything blocking me but it was holding me up the whole time. It feels like we've known each other longer than we have. And it feels like the start of something.' FOR ALL YOUR FLOWERS continues that collaboration.

The record's ten tracks—all but one composed by Sverrisson, with Frisell contributing the tender 'Baby'—range from the opening 'Thank You for Taking Me There and Back' to the title track. Sverrisson's bass anchors the music with both gravity and grace, while Frisell's guitar drifts, whispers, and sings.

The album was recorded by Marc Urselli and mastered by Matthew Lutthans. It was produced by Elan Mehler and JC Morisseau, with artwork by Icelandic artist Ragnar Kjartansson.

FOR ALL YOUR FLOWERS will be available as part of Newvelle Ten in 2025.

The Newvelle Ten Collection includes:

Stars — Martin Wind with Kenny Barron, Anat Cohen, Matt Wilson (Jan 30)

Landings — Ingrid Jensen with Gary Versace, Marvin Sewell, Jon Wikan + guest George Coleman (Feb 27)

Renee Said — Elan Mehler with Loren Stillman, Scott Robinson, Ben Monder, Tony Scherr, Francisco Mela, Matt Wilson (Mar 17)

Seer — Loren Stillman with Craig Taborn, Thomas Morgan (Apr 24)

For All Your Flowers — Skúli Sverrisson with Bill Frisell (Aug 1)

The album follows STRATA, the pair's 2018 Newvelle release, marking another chapter in their ongoing collaboration.

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