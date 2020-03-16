FANTASTIC BEASTS 3 Production Postponed

Warner Bros. has postponed production on the third "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" film, according to Variety.

The Will Smith film "King Richard" has also postponed its production due to COVID-19.

It's unknown how long the postponement will be or whether it will have an effect on the release date.

The film, which David Yates will direct, stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Paterson, Zoe Kravitz and Dan Folger. The first two films grossed more then $1.4 billion at the world wide box office.

The third film's plot details have been kept under wraps other than the film being set primarily in Brazil.

"King Richard" stars Smith as the father of tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams. The film was set to be released on Thanksgiving weekend.

Read the original article on Variety..





Related Articles View More TV Stories