Exclusive: Watch a Song From BOOTYOLOGY Musical Mockumentary With Patrice Covington & More

BOOTYOLOGY is out today on VOD via Gravitas Ventures.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

BOOTYOLOGY is out today on VOD via Gravitas Ventures! From the musical minds behind District 78, the musical mockumentary film is inspired by the real-life rap act The Booty Boys formed by Chris “brownEye” Lightbody and Spencer “sixxHole” Yaras.

Watch an exclusive clip from the film below, which features Patrice Covington (The Color Purple), Robert J. Steinmiller Jr. (Les Misérables), and Rhett George (Original cast of Wicked and Memphis).

The video also features Spencer Yaras, Benjamin Friedman, Chris Lightbody, Megan Duffy, and Alysha Young.

When a documentary crew sets out to explore the relationship between artificial INTELLIGENCE and popular music, their journey takes a turn when they stumble across a mystery involving the disappearance of the infamous rap duo, The Booty Boys.

The duo is bringing their colorful characters back to center stage in this searing but heartfelt satire of the music industry and the true costs of chasing stardom.

The film was written by Chris Lightbody, Spencer Yaras, and Joe Eddy who also directed. Bootyology was produced by Ryan Richter and Joe Eddy for Headcase Pictures and Chris Lightbody, Robert Steinmiller Jr., and Spencer Yaras for District 78.

Watch the exclusive clip here:






