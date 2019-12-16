Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Ryan J. Haddad of THE POLITICIAN

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Ryan J. Haddad is an actor and writer, he is gay and he has cerebral palsy. All of these facts about this extraordinary star of the Netflix series "The Politician" are part of Ilana's deep dive conversation with Ryan in her latest episode of Little Known Facts. Listen as they discuss his upcoming one man show, Falling for Make Believe (Joe's Pub, January 8-17, 2020), and so much more!

Ryan J. Haddad is an actor, playwright and autobiographical performer based in New York. His acclaimed solo play Hi, Are You Single? was presented in The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival and continues to tour the country. Other New York credits include My Straighties (Ars Nova/ANT Fest), Noor and Hadi Go to Hogwarts (Theater Breaking Through Barriers), and the cabaret Falling for Make Believe (Joe's Pub). Regional credits include The Maids, Lucy Thurber's Orpheus in the Berkshires (Williamstown Theatre Festival), and Hi, Are You Single? (Guthrie Theater, Cleveland Play House, Williamstown Theatre Festival). Television credits include "Bull," "Madam Secretary," and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." Haddad has performed original work at La MaMa E.T.C., the New Museum and The LGBT Center of New York City. His plays in development include Good Time Charlie and Dark Disabled Stories. He is a member of The Public Theater's Emerging Writers Group and a former Queer|Art Performance and Playwriting Fellow under the mentorship of Moe Angelos. Learn more at www.ryanjhaddad.com and follow him on social @ryanjhaddad.

