EstrellaTV Adds Chisme En Vivo Entertainment News Magazine Show

Estrella Media, Inc., a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company in the U.S., announced today that its EstrellaTV television network recently debuted Chisme En Vivo, a one-hour entertainment news magazine show, to headline its afternoon programming lineup leading into primetime.

Chisme En Vivois an exciting hour of national entertainment gossip hosted by two of Latin entertainment's most provocative and well-known television personalities, Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani. The show airs M-F 4P/3P C. The show features today's hottest Latin celebrity breaking news and gossip, as well as exclusive insider reports and happenings surrounding some of Latin entertainment's most influential celebrities in the U.S. and abroad. Beristain is better known for being one of the original cast members of EstrellaTV's hit reality series Rica Famosa Latina, and Ceriani made a name for himself as one of Miami's most renowned Latin celebrity paparazzi and entertainment gossip columnists.

EstrellaTV launched the production of this new show following recommended safety guidelines, including rigorous sanitary and social distancing measures and the hiring of a new safety coordinator. As it has done with all of its newscasts, the show only allows essential personnel on set, and the format has been adapted to accommodate the new social distancing norms necessitated by the current health crisis.

"We are excited about the interest being generated by Chisme En Vivoand our talented hosts. While our work environment may have changed, our commitment to informing and entertaining our audience remains the same. I am proud of the innovation and perseverance demonstrated throughout our company as we safely restart entertainment productions," stated Ivan Stoilkovich, EVP, Television Programming at EstrellaTV. "The safety and wellbeing of our staff and talent remains a top priority for the company, and we look forward to safely providing the content that our audience enjoys."

As state and local governments across the country reopen their economies and ease restrictions on businesses resuming their operations, EstrellaTV network is also preparing to resume production on its #1 hit talent show Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento in early July.

