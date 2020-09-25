Erykah Badu Announces TOO. SENSITIVE Series

A new livestream series she created to enable artists to showcase their live show.

On Saturday, September 26, Erykah Badu will launch Too. Sensitive, a new livestream series she created to enable artists to showcase their live show. The series, presented by BaduWorldMarket and B dubya Streams, is curated by Badu, and debuts at 7pm ET/4pm PT with Nick Hakim as the first artist in residence. Hakim will perform a half hour of songs from his recently released album, WILL THIS MAKE ME GOOD, as well as fan favorites. This week's performance is free and fans can find it here BaduWorldMarket.com.﻿

Says the Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, producer, DJ and tech entrepreneur: "Now that I have entered a new creative space, building a new platform from the ground up, I have the opportunity to share my platform with a Spectrum of artists with the same authentic sensibilities. Nick's music heals me," Badu continues, "it is the good kind of sadness."

Too. Sensitive represents Erykah's ongoing, pioneering efforts to find ways to keep performers working; to offer the same quality, production values and shared experience of being at a live performance, but in the context of our current reality. Too. Sensitive is being produced and directed in collaboration with the artists. There are no sponsors, but the series is a direct line from artist-to-fan. Erykah will be engaged directly with musicians of all kind in a genre fluid platform. She explains it as only Erykah can HERE.

Badu recently entered the tech space as a visionary to create the ambitious Quarantine Concert Series: The Apocalypse. The series married technology with Badu's creative vision to give users an unmatched, first-of-its kind, intimate and interactive steaming experience that maintains the integrity of her live shows. Of the series, Badu told New York Times in Sunday's Arts & Leisure cover story, she planned on sharing her new-found technical prowess and platform once she made all the mistakes first. And she is making good on what she told Variety "Let me perfect this and FIGURE IT OUT and make these mistakes and be the guinea pig, and then I'll bring (artists) in."

Nick Hakim first entered Badu's consciousness when, in the course of her trading music recommendations with André 3000, he sent along a link to Hakim's song "Roller Skates." After finding herself "instantly drawn" to the song, Badu went down a Nick Hakim rabbit hole, which resulted in her reaching out to him over Instagram. From there the two discovered that they not only shared a host of mutual friends, but more importantly that they live in same world of tones and chords; so much so that a number of Nick's songs were written in the same chords and utilizing similar sounds to songs Badu wrote as early as age 7. However, as Badu tells it, the most striking similarity between the two is the ways in which their music elicits "sorry, joy and nostalgia" - the full breadth of human emotion.

